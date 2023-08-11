JEM Florida LLC Storage Facility 2023

JEM Florida LLC'S plans for a storage facility at North River Road and East Venice Avenue.

 SARASOTA COUNTY

VENICE — Plans are almost complete for the development of a self-storage unit at East Venice Avenue and North River Road.

Representatives of JEM Florida LLC, which owns the almost 6-acre site, showed the newest iterations of the property plan to a sparsely attended neighborhood meeting Thursday night.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments