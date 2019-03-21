WEST VILLAGES — Who will throw out the first pitch?
Until he steps to the pitcher’s mound, most people will not know. It is to remain a secret until the Atlanta Braves game Sunday at CoolToday Park in North Port.
Suffice it to say, it will be a name most fans will know. That’s pretty much all officials will say.
“An Atlanta Braves legend,” Braves Vice President and Director of Florida Operations Mike Dunn said.
This weekend officially opens up CoolToday Park in North Port’s West Villages — off West Villages Parkway.
An open house takes place from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
“(The best part) is the evolution of a gradious ball park. You see every day things get complete and the pieces are all coming together,” Dunn said. “It’s a significant challenge but the reward is what you see. Being able to come out of the ground from where we were 16 months ago at groundbreaking to today.”
“99.9 percent” is planned for this weekend.
We can’t plan for the unforeseen.
“We plan 90, 120, 180 days out in our business.”
“From a numbers standpoint — from the number of people it takes; paper towel dispensers; bolts for the seats — it’s mind-boggling,”
“We’re bringing the Atlanta Braves into town and we’re going to them to their new home. North Port is going to welcome the National League East champions to their city.”
“We’ll have some pregame pomp and circumstance. A national anthem that’s significant to the evolution of the stadium; we’ll recognize some of our legends, we’ll recognize veterans; we’ll certainly recognize the partners that made all this come to fruition.
“Then we’ll have some great baseball, great food, great entertainment and great weather,” Dunn said — crossing his fingers as he said “great weather.”
The 23rd will be a festival day at the stadium. All kinds of festivities are planned — facepainting, DJs, live music on the plaza. “Just fun stuff for people to congreate.
“They’ll be able to come into the ballpark, take pictures, see what it’s all about and hopefully create a little more interest for events in the future.
“This is our new home,” Dunn went on. “We know that there are great fan bases of Braves fans in the Southeast — and certainly Florida is no exception. It’s about the experience you have ... more importantly, we want you to become a baseball fan.”
“We want to achieve the highest level of success — which would be a World Series championship — and that all starts right here. Seeing the start of that process right here — and for us to be a part of it and see the starting of the process is really cool,”
“It’s a very exciting time for the Braves and it’s equally exciting for the community and fans. We’re all able to hopefully embrace something that is very good; we’re on an uptick and the development all begins right here.”
“With this stadium and with this organization, there is more emphasis on detail and a quality team.
“That’s huge for the community and for the Braves...”
“There’s nothing wrong with me sitting beside a fan of another team as long as we’re all sitting in there together. That’s why it’s called America’s favorite pastime. It’s the fabric of Americana.”
“Things are on a positive, positive upswing.”
Clubhouse Store will be open Monday-Saturday.
“Home of the Atlanta Braves.”
“We want to make you a baseball fan. Our play and production and fan amenities will gravitate you to be a Braves fan.”
April will start the movie nights.
April 20 is grand opening of the Tiki Bar
Playdate in the Park — the team opens up the stadium — let people play whiffleball ... kids run the bases.
