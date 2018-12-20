NORTH PORT— Tommy Casey’s small hands grab hold of a thick, black rope. He gives it a good look before deciding to glide across a zip track with his feet soaring in the air.
The 2-year-old does not face the zip track alone. He sits on North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke’s lap, smiling as the two glide across together.
Casey is among the first to try out the side-by-side zip tracks at Blue Ridge Park’s new playground.
The park has been in the city for more than 20 years. Earlier this month, a ribbon-cutting ceremony revealed its new playground complete with side-by-side zip tracks and two expression swings made for kids and adults to swing together while facing each other.
Blue Ridge Park is the first of four parks opening in the area — the next being Garden of the Five Senses, which will had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.
Casey’s grandmother, Sherrie Cremen, said Casey and his sister, Kristalyn, 4, spend a lot of time with her during the week while their parents are at work.
Cremen said the kids don’t often get to spend time with other children and visiting the park gives them a chance to play with other kids.
“It makes me very happy and it means that I can take the kids and create lasting memories and as they grow up I know that they will be active,” Cremen said. “They’re not going to sit and watch TV all the time. They can get out in the community and have fun.”
Tricia Wisner, North Port Parks and Recreation manager, said a neighborhood survey provided feedback for which new features residents wanted to see in the park. More swings, slides and climbing areas were requested and included in the new playground.
Increasing the amount of shade over the play areas was also included.
“It was one of our oldest playgrounds,” Wisner said. “The parks needed an update and when we heard from patrons what they were looking for, we thought it was a great opportunity to give the neighborhood something that was special and unique to really make them love their park.”
The construction budget for the park is $154,700.
For Cremen’s grandchildren, the new playground brings more entertainment than the previous one.
“It was a nice park to begin with, but this seems a little more interactive than the other park and has more chutes and ladders and things like that, so the kids will be a lot happier and more active I think,” Cremen said.
“Too often, when you’re not in this area, you go to a park and they have broken equipment. Here, it’s always in good condition.”
Just 10 minutes away, the new aquatic center at Butler Park is being built. The aquatic center has been more than 30 years in the making and will include the only pool in the city large enough to host competition swim meets.
The city hopes to have it open by early July next year.
The competition pool will be able to host 25-meter and 25-yard swim meets. It will include diving boards and will be heated, so that it can be used year-round.
“It’s a community pride thing to be able to say, ‘Yes, we have our own swim meets here in North Port,’ and I’m looking forward to seeing what that programming is going to look like and working with the School Board to bring that to fruition,” Vice Mayor Debbie McDowell said.
The construction budget for the aquatic center is $12 million.
The aquatic center will also have a lazy river, slides, dunk tanks and floatables people can walk across. It will also have a zero-entry pool for kids complete with a smaller splash slide.
“We hear about it all the time that there’s not many activities to do in North Port and especially when it’s really, really hot outside, so it’s great to have something convenient and local that really does meet the needs of all ages in the community,” Wisner said.
There are several courses that will be offered at the aquatic center, including water aerobics for all ages. Wisner stressed the importance of offering water safety courses to the community, such as swim lessons for children under 5 and separate lessons for older children.
“Unfortunately, our community experienced a toddler drowning not too long ago and that brings home the point that there’s a lot of water locations within North Port and within the state of Florida,” Wisner said. “Water safety has to be a key for parents to make sure that their children are safe.”
A 9-minute drive from the aquatic center will take you to the Garden of the Five Senses, featuring a new inclusive playground to accommodate children with disabilities.
Luke said she is most excited about the Boundless Adventures Playground opening because it is designed for both disabled and non-disabled children to play together.
“It’s equality,” Luke said. “It’s the right thing to do. You provide for all of your citizens, it’s not just well-bodies citizens, it’s all citizens, so it’s extremely important to have a park like that.
“I think it pulls everybody together, too. The more we’re exposed to experiences and things that are out of our norm, it gives us a better perspective of life in general.”
The playground’s most unique feature is its Sway Fun Glider, which includes a ramp and gives children in wheelchairs enough space to ride with others. Wisner said kids will be able to make the glider rock back and forth without a lot of work.
The playground also includes a rubberized surface, which provides a higher level of accessibility for children that have difficulty walking or use wheelchairs or walkers.
“There’s not really a park that’s inclusive within this area, so this helps parents with varying ability children have a place where they can bring all of their children and everybody can enjoy it at the same time,” Wisner said. “The idea is to really foster a sense of community with people of varying abilities.”
The construction budget for the park is $589,000.
McDowell said she believes this playground will draw in park visitors from surrounding cities, including Port Charlotte, Englewood and Sarasota.
“Everybody wants to feel included and if you have brothers and sisters – and maybe you have a child that has an ability that you don’t have or a disability that you don’t have – you want to be able to play together, grow together, laugh together,” McDowell said.
“It is to bring everybody together. It’s to have this community feel or family feel – if you’re the only family there that’s at the park, you can have a great time, too.”
Drive just seven minutes from the Garden of the Five Senses to find a new park under construction, with features including a universal-access kayak and canoe launch for people of all abilities.
Sen. Bob Johnson’s Landing, set to be completed by spring of 2019, was named in honor of the senator who helped write the legislation to preserve and protect the Myakka River.
Shawn Yeager, manager of beaches and water access for Sarasota County’s Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources, said he hopes the park will give people an opportunity to learn about the importance of preserving natural resources such as the Myakka River.
The park will include picnicking, walking trails and wildlife viewing. Park visitors will get to see manatee moving up toward Warm Mineral Springs during cooler months, among other wildlife throughout the year, including turtles, American alligators, bobcats, migratory birds and deer.
The construction budget for the park is nearly $6 million. Construction began in April of this year and workers have completed paving the parking lot and are now finishing up the sidewalks along the park.
Back at the Blue Ridge Park ribbon-cutting ceremony, a mother plays with her two girls, who have walked to the park nearly every week waiting for it to open.
Kathy Avery and her daughters, Emmeline, 5, and Cecilia, 2, live less than a quarter-mile away from the park.
“We actually walked by almost every week,” Avery said. “Like a couple of times a week and we would drive by and check on it, ‘Is it almost done? Is it almost done?’ and it was really cute over the weekend Emmeline was like, ‘Can we just look at it one more time, please?’”
While waiting for the park to open, Avery said her daughters were anxious because they couldn’t play just yet, but felt excited to be getting a new playground soon.
“This park is our favorite because it’s so close, but we have made it a point to see every park in North Port,” Avery said. “This is our park, so it kind of gives them ownership because they’ve watched it grow and they’re like, ‘When is our park going to be ready?’
“We’re just relieved it’s back open because we’ve been trying to go for weeks now,” she said laughing.
