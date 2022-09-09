WELLEN PARK — September’s the perfect time to hoist a cold one in honor of football season.
You had National Beer Lovers Day on Sept. 7 and National Drink Beer Day on Sept. 28. And you might as well add gourmet burgers to your tab, for National Double Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 15 and National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18.
A year ago, franchisee Brad Potts figured that his new place — Mr Brews Taphouse — would be ready to celebrate them all in 2022.
The new Mr Brews — now open in Wellen Park’s Publix-anchored West Villages Marketplace, near the Atlanta Braves’ CoolToday Park — is set to oblige.
The chain’s 14th store, its second in Florida and first on the Gulf Coast, just debuted at 12168 Mercado Drive, in the outparcel next to Dunkin.
After the Wisconsin-based chain dipped a toe in Melbourne, Florida, waters in 2021, fans embraced its gourmet burgers and wide selection of local craft beers, even its deep-fried, white Cheddar cheese curds.
In early September 2021, Mr Brews founder and CEO Steve Day announced that the company had signed a five-store area development agreement with franchisee Brad Potts, who lives in Punta Gorda Isles.
Originally from Illinois, Potts retired to Florida, where he at first thought he might buy a golf course. After meeting Day on the greens, he learned about the franchising opportunities that the full-service craft brewpub/restaurant offered.
“It lets me have some fun,” Potts said. “Plus I won’t have to worry about the golf course end of things.
“This location is one I really liked, with a lot of future potential in a growing area. I figured that Publix and the Atlanta Braves aren’t going to open where nobody’s going to be.”
At 2,800 square feet and 120 seats, the restaurant is on the larger end of the Mr Brews layout spectrum. It offers patio seating, 10 flat screens and thin-crust pizza for the NFL Sunday Ticket, and 65 beers and wines on tap, 15 of them a rotating selection of local craft brews. Full liquor service awaits only a cleared license.
Fan favorites among Mr Brews’ burgers include the Kentucky Bourbon Classic, the Jalapeño Popper Burger, the Impossible Burger and the Brews-Chetta Burger.
You can choose from eight cheeses and four scratch-made sauces, and add extras like fried egg, bacon, jalapeños, an extra patty — all on a signature fresh-baked brioche or gluten-free bun.
In fact, the whole Mr Brews menu is customizable. Want to sub a salad for fresh-cut fries? No problem. Rather have a black bean patty instead of brand-specific, fresh-ground, hand-pattied Certified Hereford Beef? Done.
Every store also offers its own special items, like the tender pork-shank Hog Wings that are flying out of the kitchen.
“Every location has a couple of unique items, depending on the demographic,” Day explained. “In Wisconsin we’re more cheese focused. In Florida, we have healthier options like grilled salmon and the Caprese burger or salad.”
Burger of the Month lets franchise cooks put their own spin on the Mr Brews burger.
“If we find that a store’s particular Burger of the Month is a big seller,” said Day, “we might rotate that burger into the menu, to make it different all the time.”
Potts hopes to expand next into the St. Petersburg, Lakewood Ranch, Orlando, Punta Gorda and St. Augustine markets.
Founded in 2013, Mr Brews Taphouse is headquartered in Birnamwood, Wisconsin. The franchise grew rapidly, from nine locations within three years to today’s 14 locations in Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Wisconsin and Arizona. It plans to open six more stores nationwide in the next year.
Mr Brews Taphouse ($-$$, O), 941-244-5558, 12168 Mercado Drive (West Villages Marketplace outparcel next to Dunkin), Venice, is open 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Happy hour 3 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday.
