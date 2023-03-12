VENICE — PGT Innovations, the largest private employer in Sarasota County, has been named to Forbes’ 2023 list of Best Small Companies for the third year in a row.
Located in Venice, PGT is a leading manufacturer of premium windows, doors and garage doors.
The complete list from Forbes includes 100 U.S. companies across a number of industry categories. This year, PGT Innovations improved its ranking by 32 spots — moving from No. 79 in 2022 up to No. 47.
The company was one of nine firms in the construction classification.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized again by Forbes with this accolade,” said Jeff Jackson, president and CEO of PGT Innovations. “The efforts from our team members over the past year have been nothing short of amazing, and this acknowledgement is a direct reflection of their continued ability to invent, build, and deliver solutions to enhance people’s lives.
“We look forward to another year of growth within our company and across our family of brands.”
To produce its ranking of America’s 100 Best Small Companies, Forbes used data from FactSet to screen more than 1,000 companies with a market value between $300 million and $2 billion to find 541 companies that also had positive sales growth over the past 12 months and a share price of at least $5.
Financial institutions, REITs, utilities, royalty trusts and limited partnerships were excluded, as were companies that have been public for less than one year.
The top 100 ranking was based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity, and total stock return for the latest 12 months available and over the last five years.
PGT Innovations employs approximately 5,500 team members across the U.S., operates 10 manufacturing facilities and a glass processing plant, produces hundreds of products that unify indoor and outdoor living spaces, and has a legacy of being the leading impact-resistant window and door manufacturer in the nation.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.