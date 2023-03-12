Jeff Jackson

Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations.

 PHOTO SUBMITTED

VENICE — PGT Innovations, the largest private employer in Sarasota County, has been named to Forbes’ 2023 list of Best Small Companies for the third year in a row.

Located in Venice, PGT is a leading manufacturer of premium windows, doors and garage doors.


