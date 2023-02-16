Pitchers and catchers report

Atlanta Braves infielders Vaughn Grissom, left, and Matt Olson are in camp early and walk to the main field to workout Thursday at CoolToday Park in North Port. Thursday was the first official workout for pitchers and catchers.
Atlanta Braves Manager Brian Snitker and hitting coach Greg Walker watch batting practice Thursday at CoolToday Park in North Port. Thursday was the first official workout for pitchers and catchers however several position players are in camp early.
SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL
Atlanta Braves pitchers Charlie Morton and Collin McHugh head to the clubhouse after the first official workout for pitchers and catchers Thursday at CoolToday Park in North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL
SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL
Atlanta Braves infielders Ozzie Albies, right, and Matt Olson wait to take batting practice Thursday at CoolToday Park in North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL
Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz, left, watches Spencer Strider throw Thursday at Cool TodayPark in North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL
Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider throws a bull pen session Thursday at CoolToday Park in North Port. Thursday was the first official workout for pitchers and catchers.
SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL
Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson warms up during the first official workout for pitchers and catchers Thursday at CoolToday Park in North Port.
SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL
Atlanta Braves pitcher Seth Elledge loosens up before workouts Thursday at CoolToday Park in North Port. Thursday was the first official workout for pitcher and catchers.
While pitchers and catches officially started workouts Thursday, much of the squad is already at the CoolToday Park facility preparing for spring training.
The 2021 World Series champions have six weeks of spring training that is starting to get underway. While pitchers and catchers are traditionally working out first, infielders are also taking to the Wellen Park grass.
The Tampa Bay Rays, whose training facility at Charlotte Sports Park was devastated by Hurricane Ian, are currently working out at the Braves former spring headquarters at Walt Disney World's ESPN Wide World of Sports in Lake Bueno Vista.
The Braves built CoolToday Park with public and private money for about $125 million but have dealt with Hurricane Ian damage. It isn't nearly as damaged as the Charlotte County facility.
Atlanta, which for decades was the most southeast Major League Baseball team and had its games shown on Turner Broadcasting System, has enjoyed a large following in Florida.
They played their first spring game at CoolToday Park on March 24, 2019.
This spring's home opener is at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, when the Braves will host the Boston Red Sox.
They will then host Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, Feb. 27; Tampa Bay on March 1; Minnesota Twins (split squad) on March 4; and the New York Yankees on March 5. All those games have a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.
Their full spring training schedule goes through March 27.
