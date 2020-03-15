VENICE — Sarasota County commissioners received a report on March 10 that may guide the county’s effort to reduce harmful nutrients making their way into county waterways and bays.
An initiative of Gulf Coast Community Foundation, the Community Playbook for Clean Water lays out the framework for 42-plus actions the county and the community at large can take to improve water quality.
“Despite all of our good work in the past, there’s still some things we can do to improve the water quality conditions in our community,” said former County Commissioner Jon Thaxton, now senior vice president for community investment at the Foundation, said Tuesday, leading off the presentation.
Thaxton said current conditions resulted from decisions by past boards, including the one on which he sat.
“I’ll admit our decisions were not the best, but they were based on the data we had at the time,” Thaxton said.
But that scientific data, both current and historic, drew praise from Thaxton and Steve Suau, a former stormwater manager and planning director for the county.
“The county should get accolades for this, the historical data you’ve been collecting,” said Suau, now a partner in Progressive Water Resources.
He said the data helped the team identify both problem areas in the county and the benefits that could be realized.
Sarasota County is already planning a $157 million conversion of its Bee Ridge Wastewater Treatment facility to advanced wastewater treatment standards that will greatly reduce the amount of harmful nutrients, including nitrogen, being discharged into the natural system.
Suau pointed out that five of the six treatment plants — Bee Ridge, Venice Gardens and Central facilities in the county, and plants in North Port and Venice — all exceeded the nitrogen standard of 3 milligrams per liter. Only the city of Sarasota was under that limit.
“It’s kind of the gold standard,” he said.
Suau and fellow consultants Jennifer and David Shafer, of Shafer Consulting, with funding from the foundation, took a year-long “deep dive” into the data to produce the playbook.
The playbook is still in production and not yet available, so Tuesday’s presentation to commissioners was meant as a preview of a portion of their research.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.