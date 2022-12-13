SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board members received a look at updated plans for the new Wellen Park high school on Tuesday.
The school, set to open in 2025, is planned to focus on Career and Technical Education, science, agriculture, arts and athletics.
Some of those CTE career programs include tourist and hospitality management, agriculture and biotechnology, computer science, entrepreneurship, multimedia technology and engineering, officials said Tuesday.
The 325,000-square-foot, three-story school is planned for a site in the fast-growing Wellen Park development in North Port. It will be built with 2,100 student stations. A new middle school is also planned to be next door to the high school.
Construction is expected to start in early 2023. The school is scheduled to open in 2025, and the current budget is $175 million.
Zyscovich LLC is the architect and design firm the school district chose for the school's design.
The district is using a Florida prototype to reduce building time and cost. School officials took a trip this month to the Aubrey Rogers High School construction site near Naples in Collier County, which will be similar to the new Wellen Park School and also designed by Zyscovich LLC.
Plans include auditorium, media center, cafeteria with kitchen, gym with full athletic amenities, and classrooms.
The design also includes a "high-security sally port" where visitors are checked in, said Jody Dumas, assistant superintendent and the district's chief operating officer.
Board members said they liked what they saw, and brought up some points about the design.
School Board Vice Chairperson Karen Rose, brought up the topic of student bathrooms. As a former principal and now a board member, Rose characterized the larger facilities as "gang bathrooms," and said that problems with students are often centered around them.
Dumas said the district "struggles with that districtwide," creating a "clean, safe place where students can go and it can be monitored easily."
He said the district's' design at the remodeled Venice High "works pretty well" and be incorporated in the new school. Also, the larger bathrooms have "passive monitoring" with open entrances and they are all designed to be next to mini-administration suites in each wing. Staff there can "hear and smell anything going on in there."
New board member Tim Enos, former chief of the Sarasota County Schools District Police Department, spoke about security, asking that the police department be consulted during the design for things like perimeter fencing, windows and entry points, as well as adequate wi-fi capability so officers can communicate with each other and dispatchers.
The district's project team has been working with staff that specialize in IT, transportation, food service and more to tweak the design.
District officials are working to create a marine biology lab that will be next to the agriculture area.
They are working with CoolToday to coordinate with the engineering area. CoolToday is the air conditioning company that is the major sponsor for the nearby Atlanta Braves spring training baseball park.
The team has been coordinating with Wellen Park's developer Mattamy Homes while "working around wetlands, coordinating trails and ponds, and securing the safest site access," plans show.
The school will have approximately 2,100 student stations.
The district determined the need for the school, based on an expected student population growth in South Sarasota County that produce an estimated 2,563 students during the next 10 years.
North Port High has 2,571 students, which is 213 under capacity. Venice High has 2,581 students, which is 425 above capacity. Studies show North Port High could be 96 students over capacity by next year, while Venice could be over by 988.
This is the first new school the district is building since North Port High School in 1993. Other schools, like Venice and Riverview high schools, have been nearly completely rebuilt during that time period.
Design should be complete by February, 2023, according to the district's timeline.
