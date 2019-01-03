It’s been more than 13 years since Nan MacFarland opened the doors of a tiny Asian grocery store in Port Charlotte’s Murdock Carrousel.
In the beginning, it was one of those places where you could browse aisles of mystery ingredients, buy wind chimes, chopsticks and bamboo steamers, even find crates of exotic produce like the notoriously stinky durian fruit.
One day, a display of colorful photos appeared over the register, illustrating Thai dishes for takeout. Between the images and the aromas wafting out of the kitchen, it became clear there was suddenly more to this particular Asian market than bottled fish sauce.
Owner Nan MacFarland renamed her place Asian Market and Café, and hasn’t looked back since.
“For seven years,” said MacFarland, “we were just an Asian grocery store with a couple tables. But because cooking was in my blood, I had to do a restaurant.”
In 2013, she shrank the grocery side and grew the dining area, maintaining only a couple of store shelves. On Labor Day weekend 2014, she went all-out restaurant, later renaming it Nan’s Thai Noodle, to make it more obviously Thai.
Last month, Nan’s place closed, only to grow again into one of two next-door units.
Once a market with takeout and a lone table, Nan’s Thai Noodle has gone from 45 to 65 seats, in an expanded, cheerful space with Thai-tea-orange and lime-green walls. The kitchen is now four times larger, so that, according to MacFarland, “I can cook faster, faster for you guys.”
It almost goes without saying that there are a lot more noodles on the menu than before — 10 Thai noodle entrées (each available with one of six proteins), three noodle soups (one of them Vietnamese pho, pronounced “fuh”) and Vietnamese noodle salad.
MacFarland insists on serving everything exactly as in Thailand, loaded with fresh ingredients. She even nurtures hard-to-find Asian vegetables — Chinese broccoli, long beans, tiny green eggplants — from seed, in her garden.
“Sometimes when a restaurant grows and gets busy, they stop caring in the kitchen. That’s not going to happen in mine!” she said.
Nan’s Thai Noodle ($-$$), 941-624-0778, 1900 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open Tuesday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 4 to 9 p.m.
