VENICE — Venice resident and noted print conservator Frank Mowery has spent the past several weeks and hundreds, if not thousands, of hours restoring what is believed to be an original copy of Texas’s Declaration of Independence from Mexico.
“It’s pretty exciting when you think about the fact that this document was signed on March 2, 1836 while the battle at the Alamo was still being fought,” he said. “The siege there would not end until four days later.”
The fact that Mowery was able to save this document at all is a story unto itself. No one knows the journey the document took over the past 185 years. What is known is that it was eventually discovered in a south Houston thrift shop.
“The declaration had been mounted on a square piece of plywood with a dark varnish covering the entire surface,” Mowery said. “The edges appeared to have been burnt, giving it the appearance of an artificially aged souvenir facsimile printing.”
Texas issued the declaration during its revolution with the Mexican government beginning in October 1835. Texians (Anglo-American settlers) and Tejanos (Texans of both Mexican and Indian descent) captured the town of San Antonio in December 1835.
Two months later, Mexican troops under the leadership of General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna arrived to retake the city.
The Republic of Texas Convention convened at Washington-on-the-Brazsos on March 1, and the 60 delegates signed the Declaration the following day. Included among the signers was Gen. Sam Houston representing Refugio County, Texas.
Houston would go on to lead the decisive battle against the Mexicans at San Jacinto, and would be elected the first president of the Republic in October 1836.
After the original declaration was signed, five copies were dispatched to designated towns, including San Felipe. The printer at San Felipe was also instructed to make 1,000 copies of the document in handbill form for distribution.
The original copy was eventually deposited with the U.S. Department of State and currently resides in the Texas State Archives. Numerous copies of the Declaration exist, but the whereabouts of those five early copies is unknown.
Mowery said he researched online all of the known copies and was unable to find any that match the one he was given to restore. That copy is written and signed in cursive, and the upper right-hand corner of the document reads the following statement: “Left at the Department of State May 28, 1836, by Mr. Wharton. The original.” A close study of the ink would indicate the document was handwritten and not printed.
Mowery said he spent hours testing various solvents to find the right solution to remove the varnish. He finally concocted a mixture of four or five solvents that caused the varnish to “swell,” thereby allowing its careful removal.
Once the varnish was removed, he then experimented to find a solvent to remove the document from the wooden backing. The entire object was immersed in a solvent bath for 48 hours to soften the adhesive.
“Unfortunately, it softened the adhesive, but did not completely remove it so the document had to be scraped off.”
What was left was a jigsaw puzzle of about a thousand pieces that had to be painstakingly put back together and were then mended and infilled with paper pulp and minor retouching.
The Declaration, which now appears as it would have in 1836, was then deacidified and encapsulated in Mylar.
Mowery said the owner of the document, who lives in Texas, plans to offer it for sale through Sotheby’s Auction House. Mowery is flying to San Antonio on Monday at the invitation of historic preservationists at the Alamo so that they might have a closer look at it.
Restoring the Declaration is not Mowery’s first brush with Texas history. Back in the 1980s, the conservator was retained to restore the final draft of the last Alamo muster roll that listed all of the defenders who were garrisoned there.
“That document would have been in the garrison when it was overrun by the Mexicans,” he said. “History doesn’t get any more real than that.”
