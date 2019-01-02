Happy New Year!
To keep it that way, make these resolutions for a protected new year:
- Safeguard your personal information. Every piece helps create your identity profile. So, don’t provide your date of birth, driver’s license, phone, Social Security or credit card numbers on the phone, through the mail, on the Internet, or in person unless you’ve initiated the contact and are positively sure you know with whom you’re dealing. Even then, always ask why the information is needed and what will happen if it isn’t provided.
- Don’t save any personal information – including credit cards — on websites.
- Keep detailed personal information and travel plans off social network sites, like Facebook.
- Shred anything which contains personal information.
- Don’t put mail with sensitive financial information in an unlocked mailbox.
- Never click the “I AGREE” button without first reading the fine print.
- Don’t order a “trial” of anything which requires a credit card for a small shipping charge unless you understand the specific cancellation terms & conditions.
- Make front and back copies of all the cards in your wallet so you’ll have the information if they’re lost or stolen.
- Register landline and cell phone numbers with the Federal Trade Commission (888-382-1222) and Florida Do Not Call program (800-435-7352) and file violation complaints with both. Not sure you’re getting a robocall? Don’t answer and check voicemail. If you do answer, don’t press any number. Just hang up.
- With ongoing data breaches, consider putting a free security freeze on your credit files, preventing credit reporting agencies from releasing your information to thieves trying to steal your identity. Each credit reporting agency – Equifax (800-349-9960), Experian (888-397-3742) and Trans Union (888-909-8872) — must be contacted individually. Each can quickly be temporarily lifted when needed.
- Regularly monitor your credit reports. You’re entitled to free copies once every 12 months from each of the CRAs. Stagger one every four months. Order by going to annualcreditreport.com or calling 877-322-8228.
- To avoid becoming a victim of debit or credit card fraud, monitor your existing accounts and transactions through online banking or telephone between monthly statements. Sign up for email/text “low balance’ or “transaction amount” alerts. Challenge all unknown charges, regardless of size. Don’t provide 3-digit “card-not-present” CVC code on the back unless you’ve initiated contact with a reputable company.
- Take advantage of free VantageScore credit scores at WalletHub (wallethub.com) and Credit Karma (www.creditkarma.com).
- Think twice before clicking links or opening attachments in special email notifications, offers, or surveys, even from legitimate looking companies or organizations. That’s especially true if the message is worded strangely or is generic and doesn’t specifically identify you. Rather, initiate contact to confirm legitimacy.
- Look for security on websites (https, a green bar, or padlock symbol) when making online financial transactions.
- Assume a relative or friend calling with an “emergency” is a scam. Independently verify information.
- Treat gift cards like cash. Use them quickly and don’t leave a balance you’ll forget about.
- Staple a photocopied receipt and UPC package code onto warranty information for “proof of purchase.”
- Use credit vs debit cards for greater disputing protection.
- Never send money (wire transfer, prepaid debit card, gift card) to someone you don’t know.
- Read everything twice before signing, especially the fine print. Get anything important promised verbally in writing.
- Don’t agree to anything you don’t understand and don’t feel pressured into making an uncomfortable decision.
- Enter into every transaction assuming something will go wrong. Document things as they happen and take notes or pictures.
In the end, education, good judgment, and a healthy dose of skepticism are the best defenses against becoming a victim.
For more protection, sign up for scam alerts with the Better Business Bureau at www.bbb.org/scamstopper and with Scambusters at www.scambsuters.org.
Happy Protected New Year!
David Morris is the Sun’s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email dmorris@sun-herald.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
