VENICE — For Tom Hoffmann, flying was his entire life.

“I love it,” Tom Hoffmann said. “I’ve been flying for years.”

Hoffmann had worked with the Federal Aviation Administration for many years, owned several airplanes and started an aviation consulting firm before officially retiring.

Now in his 90s and living at The Gallery, a new assisted living facility in North Port, Hoffmann got to fly in a smaller aircraft for the first time in more than 30 years.

On Tuesday, he was surprised with an airplane trip out of the Venice Airport. The facility set up the flight, which was made possible through the Venice Aviation Society.

“He was very excited,” his daughter Fran Hall said about revealing the surprise that morning.

She recalled that growing up with her siblings, they all knew the passion their dad had for flying.

“That’s all he did was aviation,” said his son Kevin Hoffmann.

Tom Hoffmann was born in New York in 1929 and became interested in aviation at a young age and was “fascinated” by airplanes, Kevin Hoffmann said.

After taking flying lessons and getting his pilot’s license, he worked in local airports by helping fuel, wash and move airplanes.


He then became an instructor before taking a job with a small, local airline in New York.

After flying with the airline, Tom Hoffmann went on to work with the FAA doing air traffic control.

Through the years with the FAA, he worked his way up and moved with his family to various location across the country, including Virginia and Hawaii, Kevin Hoffmann said.

Once he retired from the FAA, Tom Hoffmann created an aviation consulting firm, which allowed him to continue his travels and passion for flying.

“He flew his whole life,” Kevin Hoffmann said.

When Tom Hoffmann fully retired, he and his wife moved to Palm Coast, Florida, before she died in 2009. He then moved to North Port around 10 years later.

His son said he is a devout Catholic who has been active in various clubs including AMVETS and American Legion.

Kevin Hoffmann mentioned before the pandemic, his father was very active and always doing something.

“He had the greatest stories on the planet,” Kevin Hoffmann said about his father who would capture a room with his stories.

