Ringling home is on the market

4,800-square-foot home has listing price of $1,499,000

Alfred Ringling house in Sarasota.

Located at 7715 Westmoreland Drive, Sarasota, is the oldest house to be built by one of the famous Ringling circus founders, Alfred and his wife.

SARASOTA — John, Charles and Alfred Ringling all built homes in Sarasota.

One of them is for sale — the one commissioned by middle Ringling son, Alfred, although he never lived in it.

“He died about two months after construction began,” said Realtor John McNaught of the McNaught Group at Vacasa Real Estate LLC.

McNaught, the listing agent, said there were multiple offers on the 4,800-square-foot house as of Friday, including at least one for more than the listing price of $1,499,000.

Sitting room

Sitting room of the former Alfred Ringling Home.

Sherri Coble, of Coble Enterprises, purchased the house to save it from demolition, McNaught said. She had it completely restored with new wiring, plumbing, hurricane shutters, roof, paint, air conditioners and new landscaping.

The two-story main room, with its coffered ceiling and Venetian columns, has two crystal chandeliers that are period appropriate and similar to the chandelier in the dining room that is older, McNaught said.

Originally used as a ballroom, the main room has eight sets of French doors and a second-floor mezzanine to further expand a feeling of grandeur.

At the other end of the great room is the dining room, kitchen and laundry room, with new cabinets, counters and appliances plus a backdoor to the pool, patio and backyard.

While larger than nearly all its neighbors, this house is about one-eighth the size of Ca’ d’Zan, built by John and Mable Ringling.


Backyard pool area

Guests and family can enjoy the backyard with its pool and seating area.

John was the youngest of the five “boys from Baraboo” who founded what would become “The Greatest Show on Earth.” As it turned out, John was the final Ringling to own that famous circus.

He was the one who left his estate to Florida. Today, that property, including the house, Mable’s Rose Garden, art and circus museums is under the control of University of South Florida.

Completed by Alfred’s widow and son, the 4,700-square-foot house and its immediate neighbor were both inhabited by those Ringlings with this house used primarily for entertaining. The house to the west was the family’s main residence, McNaught said.

While still close to the Gulf of Mexico, the home now is a few houses inland and west of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Ringlings seemed to like pipe organs

View of the ballroom from the balcony of the five-bedroom house built by the late Alfred Ringling and his wife. Pipes from the pipe organ installed in 1919 when the house was built were housed on the second floor and the organ in the room below at back of photo.

The site is about a mile north of the homes of Charles and John Ringling.

“It is an honor to help this spectacular home find a new owner who truly appreciates its history,” McNaught said.

That was the reason the present owner purchased the property and then renovated it, he said.

The property is at 7715 Westmoreland Drive, Sarasota, FL 34243.

For more information, visit SarasotaRinglingHouse.com or contact John and Christina McNaught at 407-970-4502 or JMC6450@gmail.com.

