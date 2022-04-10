NOKOMIS — Running into a burning building might be someone’s paid job, but for volunteer firefighters, they do it for free.
“They risk their life for nothing,” Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Steve Kona said.
Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department is the last-standing volunteer department in Sarasota County with about 50 volunteers giving their time.
“People think it’s a bunch of untrained firefighters,” Kona said about the misconceptions of volunteer firefighters who put in the same amount of work as career fire departments.
Despite being made up of volunteers, the department functions exactly the same as any of the career fire departments surrounding it and provides ample amount of training for its firefighters.
‘TRADITION’
NVFD was created in 1949 by a group of Nokomis residents, and in 1950, the group raised money for Fire Station 41, which still exisits.
Until 1955, the NVFD was supported by fundraisers. Then, the fire board voted to establish an annual dues program.
To this day, the department is funded by the annual fee and fundraisers throughout the year.
“We’ve kept that tradition of a volunteer department,” Kona said.
Since NVFD is not a government entity that relies on taxes, it functions as a nonprofit.
Each resident and business owner within the department’s limits are asked to pay a fire protection cost. If someones chooses not to pay and the department’s services are needed, the department will respond, but will also invoice the owner for expenses.
“Those that support us, we then survive on that for the next year,” Kona said.
The annual fee goes out in September.
The fire department has a station at 111 Pavonia Road and shares a second station with Sarasota County Fire Department at 1930 North Tamiami Trail.
Its coverage area is from Blackburn Point Road down to the city of Venice limits, Casey Key, and five miles of Interstate 75 beginning at State Road 681 and north to Clark Road exit 205.
“It’s quite a bit for a volunteer department and we do it just fine,” Kona said.
The department protects 16 square miles of property with more than 12,000 structures and growing, and responds to around 2,200 calls per year.
While the department does not have its own ambulance service, it supports on medical calls around the Nokomis area.
The Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department is also part of a mutual aid agreement with the surrounding departments to help each other with resources on various calls.
“Very seldom do you see a structure fire that is just one agency on scene,” Kona said about helping both Sarasota County and Venice Fire Rescue on calls.
A national fire rating also proves the volunteer department is up to par with the surrounding city and county departments.
Kona said there is the Insurance Services Office rating, which rates fire departments on aspects like efficiency of putting out fires in the community and other needed aspects. The rating is 1 to 10, with 1 being the absolute best fire department.
In 2019, NVFD received an ISO rating of 2, which is equal to the city of Venice and Sarasota County.
‘TRAINING GROUNDS’
While Nokomis residents help fund the department’s operations, firefighters volunteer their free time to serve the community while also gaining valuable experience.
The department has a few full-time paid employees like Kona. The other 50 are volunteers.
With two fire academies in the area, Kona said many of the fire students leaving academies look for experience before getting a paying job — so they seek out the Nokomis Volunteer Fire Department.
“We have great training here,” Kona said. “We are actually known as a training grounds for Sarasota County.”
He said around 12% of the Sarasota County firefighters currently working were at the Nokomis department at some point. Some of the area fire chiefs — including Fire Chief Scott Titus in North Port and former Fire Chief Scott Lane in Englewood — started in Nokomis.
Not only do the local fire chiefs have a connection to NVFD, but Kona said the next generation have started coming through the department doors — including Titus’ son, Sawyer Titus.
Following in his father’s footsteps, Sawyer has been with NVFD for six months.
He said the training opportunities at the department allow the firefighters to move up quickly.
A majority of the volunteers will stay with the department for around one to two years, Kona said, with some staying up to 20 years.
“Wherever they go, that fire department is getting a well-trained firefighter,” said David Laubisch, one of the Nokomis Volunteer Fire commissioners.
Even those who get hired at a career fire department, especially in the area, will still help on their days off.
“Many of them will stay even after they get hired,” Kona said. “That’s kinda unique about us.”
Kona said firefighters from North Port, Venice and Sarasota County will come in to volunteer in their free time, which also helps with the partnerships between the different departments.
“People kinda just write us off that we are just volunteer firefighters,” Sawyer Titus said. “Well, a lot of our guys that come here are paid firefighters on their day off and they are giving back to this community, which they don’t have to do.”
Both Kona and Sawyer Titus said that, while the department obtains funding differently, they run the exact same calls and face the same dangers as career firefighters.
And the volunteers are there because they want to be and because their love of fire rescue, Sawyer Titus said.
“A big difference is here, you are not going to hear anybody complaining about the job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.