SARASOTA— With the 116th U.S. Congress now in session, Sarasota County officials have their priorities in line for their lobbyist to pursue.
During a session in late December, county commissioners reviewed and commented on the priorities developed by county administration.
Topping the list is funding for River Road and water quality projects.
Noting the relocation of the Atlanta Braves to West Villages and the economic impact the team will bring to South County in 2020, besides the road’s role as a critical evacuation route, the county wants to tap into federal funding for improvements to the road.
With the state set to take over the section of the road from U.S. 41 to I-75 later this year, any funds the county could receive could go toward its $24 million obligation under an agreement with the state as part of the road swap. Under that agreement the county has committed to fund improvements to that section of the road from U.S. 41 to just north of West Villages Parkway.
County officials do believe they have a strong advocate for the project in U.S. Rep. Greg Steube who won election to Congress last November.
Amanda Wood, a member of the Becker Law Firm, the county’s federal lobbyist, pointed to Steube’s advocacy as a member of the state legislature on behalf of the county for the road.
“It will be of great benefit,” Wood said, having Steube in Congress to advocate on funding for the project.
With red tide still on their minds, commissioners and county officials also want to see funding for local efforts to mitigate its effects.
Wood said she would be pushing for “some new dedicated funding streams” for red tide research. That money, if appropriated, she said could go to the ongoing research into the toxic blooms being conducted by Mote Marine.
Additionally, the county hopes to acquire additional funding to replace individual septic systems in the Phillippi Creek basin in North County, an ongoing project that’s been conducted by the county for more than a dozen years.
Individual septic systems here and in South Venice have been mentioned by commissioners in discussions about water quality as contributing factors to the problem of red tide.
Funding for evacuation shelters is also high on the county’s priority list for federal funds.
“Additional resources are needed to ensure there is enough space for all evacuees and that citizens have ability to rapidly evacuate to shelters in safe and secure locations throughout Sarasota County,” noted a memo to commissioners outlining the county’s priorities.
This is especially true for the city of Venice which lacks official shelter space on the island. Since Hurricane Irma in 2017, city officials have raised that issue with county officials on multiple occasions demanding that the county provide an adequate shelter for city residents.
With Steube in Congress and the seniority of Sen. Marco Rubio, Rob Lewis, the county’s director of governmental relations, said, “I think we’re positioned as well as we’ve ever been to have a coordinated effort” to achieve success with county priorities.”
