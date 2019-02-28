SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board approved Superintendent Todd Bowden’s contract Feb. 19 amid controversy over its supermajority vote clause.
That clause involves requirements for firing a superintendent, where four board members must agree.
The contract was approved 3-2, with members Bridget Ziegler and Eric Robinson dissenting.
The four-year contract went into effect Wednesday and ends June 30, 2023. The contract increases Bowden’s salary each year, from the current $197,000 to $222,000 by 2022-23.
The contract faced tough opposition from Robinson and Ziegler who voiced concerns at a workshop Tuesday. The two hashed out their concerns again at a meeting later that day.
“I knew it, but now it’s clear, that this contract is put out simply to stop the will of the people at the next election,” Robinson said. “That is politics. You can’t get more political than that if we’re doing this contract to stop the will of the people at the next election, to stop them from making sure their voices are heard.”
Robinson questioned why the board needed a supermajority vote to fire the superintendent. He suggested the board require a simple majority vote if Bowden was terminated for cause. Robinson argued a supermajority vote would prevent the board from removing the superintendent for violating laws or ethics.
“In that situation, you would have two people who knew that he violated the law, knew that he violated ethics, but didn’t want to do something for the best interest of the district,” Robinson said. “To me, that’s plain politics, so why would you not have the simple majority if it’s for cause.”
School Board Vice Chairwoman Caroline Zucker, who supported the supermajority vote, said it would keep the superintendent from being “fired on a whim.”
“Let’s understand what’s really happening here,” Zucker said. “There is a push to get another board member on this board, so that the superintendent can be fired. My seat is the next one that’s up and they have people set up to run against me … Now, if you think that’s not politics, that is politics at its worst.”
Ziegler, like Robinson, continued to express discontent for the supermajority vote.
“We are elected by the voters, and they kick us out if they don’t want us here by a simple majority and we should not tie the hands of voters in the future,” Ziegler said. “I believe Dr. Bowden can stand on his own merit and doesn’t require a supermajority. I believe that due process is in place for a reason and quite frankly, I’m very disappointed.”
School Board Member Shirley Brown said the board needs the supermajority vote to protect the district from “capricious actions.”
Brown said Robinson asked her on more than one occasion to join him in firing the superintendent. Robinson denied the allegation.
Brown asked School Board Attorney Art Hardy to confirm whether Brown has called him to report her claim against Robinson.
“I try to make sure that each of your conversations with me remain between us, and I think that’s in everyone’s best interest,” Hardy said.
School Board Chairwoman Jane Goodwin, who helped draft the contract, said her intention was “to protect the board and stabilize the superintendent in his position.”
Goodwin said she modeled it after the Orange County superintendent’s contract.
“I see this through the lens of Dr. Bowden doing a great job,” Goodwin said. “This contract, to me, is seen through that lens. I believe he’s doing an exceptional job.”
“I have no desire for the next four years to be anyone’s political pawn. If you want me to be the superintendent for the next four years, then we have an agreement in front of us,” said Bowden. “I find it really interesting that some people pick this agreement up and say, ‘How do I get rid of him?’ That wasn’t how I negotiated.”
Goodwin still faced resistance from Robinson, who did not support extending Bowden’s contract for four years, noting that teachers have annual contracts. Goodwin said state statute requires teachers to have an annual contract.
“I think that we get in danger when we compare our teachers and what the teachers get to the CEO of an organization,” Goodwin said.
Her comment was followed by an audible gasp from community members.
Brown, who served as board chair when Bowden was appointed superintendent, said the salary range in his initial contract was between $185,000 and $225,000.
By the year 2023, Bowden’s base salary will reach $222,000, which Brown noted is less than the maximum salary for his position.
Robinson argued Bowden will still receive a raise regardless of his performance.
Robinson and Ziegler gave Bowden a poor evaluation last year, which has caused tension among the board.
Board members first saw the 12-page contract Friday.
Ziegler made a motion to table the proposed contract until the public could view the final draft. The motion failed in a 3-2 vote.
Parents, teachers, residents and union leaders attended the meeting to voice their concerns, many of whom stood before the board to express frustration over the contract.
One resident opposed the supermajority vote, calling it “problematic, disgraceful and insulting to the taxpayers of Sarasota.”
Another highlighted past controversies Bowden has been involved in, including several sexual harassment allegations.
One father said Bowden deserved the contract for maintaining the district’s “A” rating.
Community members emptied the room after the contract passed in a split vote.
