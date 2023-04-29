SARASOTA - Sarasota Police Department is praising victims working with agencies in the recent convictions of four men who abused children.
In a Thursday news release, it mentioned its own Special Victims Unit that investigates crimes against children.
Led by Capt. Jonathan Todd, the five-member team concentrates on inquires into neglect, physical abuse, sexual assault or pornography involving children.
“This goal could not be accomplished without working together, and I am proud to be a part of the men and women who dedicate their lives to protecting children,” Sarasota Police Detective Maria Llovio stated in the news release.
The news release noted the department has a "close working relationship" with other partners who help both inside and outside the police agency.
Since February, four men have been convicted in Sarasota of abusing kids, it stated. The investigations have included assistance from the Department of Children and Family Services, Child Protection Center, along with victim advocates and prosecutors of the State Attorney’s Office.
Among the convictions have been:
• Clifton Renard Bean - convicted Feb. 8 and sentenced to life for sexual battery on a child younger than 12; lewd/lascivious molestation on a child under 12, battery on a child between the age of 12 and 18 by a family member and of lewd/lascivious molestation on a child between 12 and 16 in 2009.
• John Martin Smith - convicted April 6 and sentenced to life in prison for committing sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years old in 2021.
• Bicente Velasquez Morales - convicted April 19 and sentenced to life for sexual battery upon a child and lewd/lascivious molestation upon a child less than 12 years of age in 2019. Morales was a Sarasota pastor.
• Juan Castanon Jr. - convicted April 20 on sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years of age; lewd/lascivious molestation; and battery upon a child less than 12 years of age. He will be sentenced May 16.
“In each of these cases, the victims who were and still are minors had the courage to come forward to a family member for help, which launched the investigations at the Sarasota Police Department,” Llovio said in the news release. “The victims then had the courage to stand and testify against their abusers. There are no words to describe the courage of these young people who had to relive their worst nightmare in that courtroom. This is the definition of bravery."
The news release noted. there are about 3,200 reports of child abuse in DeSoto and Sarasota counties each year - with state statistics suggesting a child is abused every 19 minutes in Florida.
"The Sarasota Police Department encourages the community to educate children and give them a safe place to come forward should the need arise," it stated.
