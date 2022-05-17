MYAKKA CITY — Despite a far trek to Myakka City, Venice resident Deborah Millman’s job centers around an important aspect of animal welfare — saving lemurs.
Millman is the executive director of the Lemur Conservation Foundation, which has locations in Myakka City and Madagascar.
“I love it,” Millman said. “The lemurs are fascinating.”
LCF helps spread awareness about lemurs while also researching and conserving certain species that are endangered, among many other things.
Before joining the foundation, Millman has lived in Venice for around 30 years and started working with animals as the executive director for Humane Society of Sarasota County many years ago.
From there, she worked for the Humane Society of the United States as the director of the Cape Wildlife Center on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
Originally from Massachusetts, she was happy to be closer to family and try something new.
“And I fell in love with it,” Millman said. “The species that we saw and the work was so rewarding.”
However, the distance from her husband and the Venice home was difficult.
Millman transferred to the Humane Society’s Fort Lauderdale location and was the director of operations for the South Florida Wildlife Center.
After a couple years there, she wanted to be closer to home, but still work in animal welfare.
She found Lemur Conservation Foundation and began to research lemurs before any interview.
“The more I learned about it, the more passionate I got about trying to save these wonderful animals,” Millman said.
She learned there were over 110 species of lemurs and around 98% were threatened or endangered.
With over 20 years of for-profit and nonprofit experience, Millman has been the executive director of LCF since September 2020.
“To be working on saving animals from extinction is really exciting for me,” she said.
As the executive director, she oversees the local and international operations, donor communication and cultivation, media relations, strategic planning, mission advancement and serves as the liaison between everyone involved with LCF and the general public.
While she hasn’t been to the Madagascar location, Millman said they keep in contact through video calls and through one of the staff members, Dr. Erik Patel, who splits his time between Myakka City and Madagascar.
While Millman deals with a lot of paperwork and operations, she takes breaks frequently to visit the lemurs on the reserve.
The 130-acre reserve in Myakka has around 50 lemurs at a time, she said.
The Florida LCF team researches and does managed breeding for five species, which are the red-ruffed lemurs, mongoose lemurs, ring-tailed lemurs, common brown lemurs and collared brown lemurs.
They are all either endangered, critically endangered or vulnerable.
To help curtail the endangered and vulnerable species, the organization participates in a managed breeding program and follows recommendations from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.
Millman said last year’s breeding was very successful with a set of triplets being born.
This year, nine couples were recommended to breed through the AZA and the reserve is currently on “baby watch.”
“Each one born is a safety net for their species, so that’s a part of our mission,” Millman said.
Research is also a big part of the foundation’s mission. Students will spend a week or more learning about the lemurs at the reserve.
“It’s a good way to observe lemurs as close as possible to the wild without being in Madagascar,” she said.
The climate was one of the reasons why founder Penelope Bodry-Sanders chose Myakka for the location around 25 years ago.
The large property in Myakka has plenty of land for the lemurs’ habitats and free range enclosed areas where the animals can roam around.
With a lot going on at the foundation, Millman said she is always learning something new.
“It’s different every day, which is great,” she said.
While the reserve is not open to the public, Millman mentioned there is a virtual tour on their website and important information about helping the species.
“It’s devastating to lose any creature and we’re really fighting hard to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Millman said.
To learn more about the Lemur Conservation Foundation and take a virtual tour, visit lemurreserve.org
