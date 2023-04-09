SARASOTA — The Bible is pretty clear about how we are to treat the Earth, Rabbi Ed Rosenthal said.
“We are called on to be stewards of the Earth,” he said. “But we’re killing it.”
Saving the environment is a concept that’s easy to say but not always easy to do, he added.
So he looked around to see how houses of worship could set the example. And that’s when he focused on the plastic cutlery that churches, synagogues, mosques and more use when serving meals.
His organization, Repair The Sea, is now offering recyclable cutlery to all houses of worship. And thanks to the help of the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, the cutlery is free to any house of worship in Sarasota County.
The Salvation Army of Sarasota County, which serves 120,000 meals a year across the community, has already signed up.
“Think about plastic cutlery,” Rosenthal said. “We use it in schools, at fast food restaurants. It adds up to 40 billion pieces a year...It’s one of worst contributors of ocean pollution. It kills thousands of marine animals every year.”
The recyclable cutlery that Rosenthal found is made of fallen palm leaves and scrap wood without bonding agents, lacquers or chemicals. The cutlery can decompose in a backyard.
“There are tens of thousands of marine scientists and environmentalists across the country, but there are tens of millions of people of faith,” Rosenthal said. “Through education about compostable cutlery and awareness about the spiritual nature of water, we believe faith-based communities can take the lead by rethinking environmental-friendly fellowship.”
Rosenthal said that religious organizations outside Sarasota County can sign up to get the environmentally friendly cutlery. It won’t be free, but it will cost less than if a church bought it on its own.
The cutlery is more expensive than regular plastic knives and spoons, but he’s able to get a reduced price because he buys in bulk.
As an example, he said that if a church serves roughly 100 meals a week, the Earth-friendly cutlery costs about $450 more a year than the plastic kitchenware.
Anybody interested in buying the Earth-friendly cutlery can contact him at rabbied@repairthesea.org.
Rosenthal said he hopes to see more houses of worship choose to participate. He reiterated that the organization is a nonprofit.
“We don’t make a penny off this program,” he said.
