WELLEN PARK — The State College of Florida is offering several new education programs in 2023, according recent to news releases sent by Marketing Manager Nathan March.
Hands-on computer classes
SCF has updated its schedule of ongoing one-day computer classes through April. The classes are held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SCF Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail. The cost for each class is $129. For more information, contact Elena Taddeo at 941-363-7203. For course descriptions and requirements, visit SCF.edu/ComputerTraining.
Private investigator course
SCF will offer a four-day, 40-hour private investigator course Saturday, Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, and Sunday, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at SCF Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Online registration is available by visiting SCF.edu/Training. The course number is 15151. For more information, contact Lee Kotwicki at KotwicL@SCF.edu or 941-363-7218.
Leadership Boot Camp
SCF will host Leadership Boot Camp, a popular professional development workshop, via Zoom, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Registration is available online at SCF.edu/Training. The course number is 15157. The cost of the workshop is $249 per person. For more information, contact Lee Kotwicki at 941-363-7218 or KotwicL@SCF.edu.
Study Abroad Program
Students will have the opportunity to travel to Europe this May and June to explore historical locations and landmarks associated with the Holocaust as part of the college’s study abroad program. There is still time to enroll in the 13-day trip, spanning May 29 to June 10. For more information, contact Michael Rogers at 941-408-1485 or RogersM@SCF.edu.
