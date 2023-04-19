Female sea turtles, like this loggerhead, in a given season jointly make some 3,000 to 5,000 or more nests on area beaches patrolled by Mote and Coastal Wildlife volunteers. Beachgoers need to be respectful when sharing Gulf beaches with nesting turtles and newly hatched turtles.
Female sea turtles, like this loggerhead, in a given season jointly make some 3,000 to 5,000 or more nests on area beaches patrolled by Mote and Coastal Wildlife volunteers. Beachgoers need to be respectful when sharing Gulf beaches with nesting turtles and newly hatched turtles.
One of the first sea turtles of the 2023 nesting season was spotted off Casey Key recently.
Marks on the beach in the above photo tell the story. When egg-bearing sea turtles crawl onto a beach, then crawl back into the water without laying a nest, it’s called a false crawl.
Stake in hand, Mary Jo Perkins is ready to mark a sea turtle’s nest along the Casey Key Beach, where she and Suzie Seery-Lester serve as Mote turtle volunteers year after year.
This female loggerhead sea turtle heads back into the Gulf of Mexico.
ENGLEWOOD — Sea turtle nesting has begun in Southwest Florida.
Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota documented the first local sea turtle nest of 2023 on Tuesday. The nest is on Casey Key, north of Venice in Nokomis, and appeared about two weeks before the official beginning of nesting season.
Perennial Mote Marine-trained sea turtle patrollers Mary Jo Perkins and Suzie Seerey-Lester walk the beach year-round. During the May 1-Oct. 31 sea turtle season, they patrol Casey Key Beach.
“We are starting in mid-April this year,” Seerey-Lester said.
They are not alone. Mote has some 300 volunteers along its area beaches. To the south, the Coastal Wildlife Club has about 140 more who patrol beaches nearly every day of the week this time of year.
Coastal Wildlife Club members started patrolling on April 15, but as of Tuesday had not seen any nesting activity around Englewood or the barrier islands.
Turtle patrollers are easy to spot along area beaches.
They’re usually armed with the gear needed to mark and record new nests, including wooden stakes and plastic warning tape. They are on the beach as the sun comes up.
Sea turtles typically return to nest in March along Florida’s Southeast Atlantic coast from Brevard County south to Broward County, while nesting begins on the Gulf Coast and North Florida beaches in April or May.
This is the time when turtles will be congregating in the nearshore waters for mating, explained Carol McCoy with the Coastal Wildlife Club. Boaters should be mindful of this activity and use care.
“Mating pairs float at or near the surface of the water and are at greater risk of vessel strikes,” she wrote in an email to The Daily Sun.
Nesting is likely to occur late at night. Females will crawl up on shore and look for a suitable place to dig a nest and lay a clutch of eggs before covering it up and making their way back to the surf.
It’s an exhausting process for nesting females.
Should you be on the beach at night and see a female making her nest or laying eggs, keep well away and behind the sea turtle, turtle patrollers warn.
A startled female could head back into the Gulf of Mexico and drop her eggs there, as many as 100.
Once turtles are born later in the summer and fall, the hatchlings seek safety in seaweed and eventually, with the help of gulf and ocean currents, will make their way out of the Gulf of Mexico and across the Atlantic to an area off the Canary Islands.
When they themselves are of nesting age (about 20 years or more), they will ride other currents to the Gulf of Mexico, where mating will occur and the females will return to the beach where they hatched so many years earlier.
Males never return to shore.
Hurricane Ian, while a Category 4 storm, did not dramatically impact turtle nests.
“Although Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28, nesting beaches documented by Mote luckily experienced the storm at the tail-end of nesting season,” a November news release from Mote stated. “Without having seen any new nests since the last week of August, there were very few nests damaged and all of the research nests survived, resulting in minimal impact on the successful season.”
