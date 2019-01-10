Since summer, more than a dozen new eateries launched from Venice to Englewood. Even more will open before season is over. Though dates are far from firm, we can confidently make a few New Year’s predictions.
You can’t keep good guys down
Who else isn’t surprised that the former Ravenous Rhino/October Catering team will be back on the local scene — though not in a food truck? They’re partnering with Port Charlotte’s Hometown Grill ($) to provide budget-friendly catering drop-and-go service for all types of events. When built, their website will be hometowncatering.us, 941-467-2802.
Who says you can never have enough pizza?
Well, of course we’ve got more pizza coming. Carnac the Magnificent could have predicted that one. Blindfolded.
Harder to predict are the different forms it will take.
This summer, an underwhelming coming-soon sign, Pizza & Pasta, appeared on a Peachland Promenade outbuilding’s plate glass. Oh boy. Another one.
Turns out the place’s real name, Taglio, reveals what will be the only local pizzeria representing a new nationwide pizza sensation. Taglio will serve, among other dishes, airy, Roman-style “pizza al taglio” — baked in rectangular strips and cut by the inch, the foot, the meter, whatever your appetite desires.
The psychedelic-eye logo of the latest Pioneers Pizza ($) venture is already claiming, “I see the future and it’s clearly pizza.”
If you thought its wall of pizza ovens heated things up when Pioneers first opened in Port Charlotte, just imagine Mike Barone’s new life as a traveling pizza man. His Trippin’ on Pizza ($) truck will hit the road carrying two full-size ovens.
Trippin’ on Pizza debuts on National Pizza Day, Saturday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at “Pizza, Painting and Philanthropy,” to be held at the Charlotte Community Foundation, 227 Sullivan Street, Punta Gorda, where local artwork by Jay Winston will be auctioned off to benefit the foundation.
Meanwhile, North Port still awaits Barone’s cousin, Phil Solarzano, to open Solarzano’s Pizzeria ($), the Jersey-style shop with attitude but without servers. Customers order at the counter; runners bring food to the table.
Also coming to North Port by the end of February will be the seventh store for 35-year-old Naples-based Il Primo Pizza & Wings ($). The family-friendly restaurant will open in the 2,500 square feet that formerly housed Uncle Maddio’s Pizza at 16979 Tamiami Trail, adjacent to Kay Jewelers and Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Jonathan Schroeter, director of operations, said that expansion into North Port made sense because of the city’s growing population and the coming Atlanta Braves spring training stadium.
Asian is everywhere
After Italian, the second most frequent local ethnic cuisine brings two Asian-inspired restaurants to Port Charlotte in 2019.
Captain Crab Seafood Boil & Sushi ($-$$) is now under construction in the former Whiskey Creek location at 2746 Tamiami Trail.
This sister to J&C Crab ($-$$) in Fort Myers will be a casual shellfish restaurant specializing in trendy Cajun-influenced seafood boils — steamed, served with boiled redskin potatoes and corn à la Peace River Seafood ($$-$$$), and shaken up with your choice of special seasonings. Apparently they’ll have sushi, too.
One of several new businesses coming to Port Charlotte Marketplace at 10400 Cochran Boulevard, Bento House brings Japanese offerings like sushi, sashimi and teriyaki to the mall’s Unit 102.
Countdown to cantinas
In 2018 Punta Gorda lost Cilantro’s Restaurant, but lately, when one restaurant closes, three more spring up to replace it.
Port Charlotte will become home to a total of four Mexican cantinas in 2019. Plaza Mexico ($-$$) and Las Margaritas de Camila’s ($-$$) will be joined by Vicente Mata’s third “Tequila” restaurant — Lime Tequila ($-$$), opening in Winn-Dixie plaza at Kings Highway and Rampart. And the long-vacant Smuggler’s Grille at 3575 Tamiami Trail will soon house Los Mariachis Bar & Grill ($-$$).
At the spiffed-up E.C. Fresh Fruits & Vegetables (previously Clemons), 17753 Toledo Blade Boulevard, Elio Castillo and his wife, Teresa, not only sell produce, ethnic foods, condiments and seafood. They’ve also rolled out a full Caribbean/Latin buffet and food court for 2019.
