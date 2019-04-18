Carol Bruyere was concerned, yet wary at the same time.
The 70-year-old Deep Creek resident was concerned when her husband Dennis received a notice from ZOLL Medical that a “security incident” had compromised some of his personal information.
“Information that may have been exposed includes patient names, addresses, dates of birth, and limited medical information. A small percentage of patients also had Social Security numbers exposed,” ZOLL warned. Over a quarter million patients were affected.
That’s a one-two punch: Not only could Dennis’s Social Security number make him vulnerable to identity theft, but any compromised medical or health insurance information could also make him a victim of medical ID theft.
However, Carol was understandably wary. She’d never heard of ZOLL and asked me if I thought this was a scam.
I, too, had never heard of ZOLL. But a quick online search confirmed Massachusetts-headquartered ZOLL makes medical devices like wearable defibrillators and cardiac monitors. When I asked, Carol confirmed Dennis’s doctor had ordered such a cardiac monitor a couple years ago.
While the breach was legitimate, Carol’s instincts were correct. The Federal Trade Commission warns that scammers often take advantage of the latest data breach by posing as the affected company, trying to get personal information.
Let’s talk about the first punch. Because this breach involved Social Security numbers, I suggested Dennis should take advantage of ZOLL’s offered free year of identity monitoring.
However, monitoring only detects new account identity theft AFTER it’s happened. In addition, I recommended placing a security freeze with each credit-reporting agency. That “padlocks” your information, preventing them from releasing your information to thieves trying to open NEW credit in your name.
Each CRA — Equifax (800-349-9960), Experian (888-397-3742) and Trans Union (888-909-8872) — must be contacted separately. If made by phone or online, the freeze must be placed within one business day. And it’s free.
A freeze can be lifted quickly — also at no cost — using a CRA-issued PIN when temporarily needed.
While you’re probably unaffected by this specific breach, remember about half the U.S. population — some 148 million individuals — had their names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth hacked in the August 2017 Equifax data breach. That means crooks still have the basic ingredients to steal your identity, pretending to be you. Whenever they want.
Then there’s the second punch. The Identity Theft Resource Center reported almost 10 million records were exposed in the medical/healthcare industry in 2018, an 87-percent increase from 2017. The danger here is those records can lead to medical identity theft, where crooks can get prescription drugs, medical services or equipment in your name.
“If a scammer were to use a beneficiary’s information to bill for an electric wheelchair today and if that beneficiary were to suffer a stroke next week and require the use of an electric wheelchair, Medicare wouldn’t pay because according to its system, that patient already has that equipment,” explains Matt Charette, at the Office of the Inspector General, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, in the April 2019 edition of the AARP Bulletin.
Or the compromised record could result in an even worse outcome.
“This could include the wrong blood type or medicine to which you’re allergic,” warns the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud. “Your life thus could be on the line if you receive the wrong treatment based on the thief’s treatment.”
A credit freeze won’t prevent medical ID theft. So, carefully inspect your Medicare Summary Notice or insurance company’s explanation of benefits, immediately reporting any charges for something you didn’t get or services that weren’t ordered by your doctor.
What else can you do? Avoid voluntarily sharing too much information. Always ask why any requested personal information is needed, how it will be used, and what happens if you don’t provide it. Think of ID theft as a puzzle. The more unique pieces, the greater the possibility thieves can piece together your identity.
David Morris is the Sun‘s consumer advocate. Contact him c/o the Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980; email david.morris@yoursun.com; or leave a message at 941-206-1114.
