Dr. Jeffrey Seymour

Dr. Jeffrey Seymour

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

WELLEN PARK — Seymour Smiles Orthodontics opened in Wellen Park recently — and Dr. Jeffrey Seymour is happy to be in the area.

“We are a family oriented business — not corporate,” Seymour said. “We’re new and modern. We suggest our patients come for an appointment and enjoy the day at Wellen Park. Have lunch and enjoy the amenities.”


   

