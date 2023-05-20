WELLEN PARK — Seymour Smiles Orthodontics opened in Wellen Park recently — and Dr. Jeffrey Seymour is happy to be in the area.
“We are a family oriented business — not corporate,” Seymour said. “We’re new and modern. We suggest our patients come for an appointment and enjoy the day at Wellen Park. Have lunch and enjoy the amenities.”
Seymour opened a dental office in Osprey about two years ago.
“When I saw the practice was for sale, I immediately pursued buying it,” he said. “And I’m very excited about the new location. Wellen Park is rapidly growing and it’s a perfect location between Venice and North Port.”
Seymour, a doctor of dental surgery, decided to become an orthodontist because he always enjoyed looking at the smiles of people and their teeth.
“I’m kind of a science nerd, and I found orthodontics very interesting at a young age,” he said. “It’s scientific, yet I get to work with people and I really enjoy it.”
Seymour had three offices in the Tampa Bay area before relocating to Osprey, and now, Wellen Park.
“One of my patients is 75 years old and she wanted to correct the position of her teeth … you’re never too old for braces.”
Seymour specializes in braces and Invisalign treatments — clear aligners that are an alternative teeth straightening treatment to braces for kids, teens and adults.
“We are a traditional family practice serving kids and people of all ages,” he said.
Office Manager Carrie Holmes said the owner is planning to open another office in Babcock Ranch next year.
The practice currently has about 300 patients — and that number is expected to grow in the future.
“Both of these areas are really growing fast, and we expect to see more patient inquiries,” Holmes said.
He is accepting new patients at 19790 Wellen Park Blvd., Suite 202, North Port.
