Five-year-old Jayson Cox examines a composite jaw holding the ancient teeth of a 50-million-year-old mackerel shark at a previous Sharks Tooth Festival in Venice in 2013. The ancient shark would have been more than 40 feet long, according to fossil owner Randy Boshela.
Fossil expert Randy Boshela of Venice poses behind a Megalodon shark jaw in 2013. The jaw belonged to a shark more than 30 feet in length that existed tens of millions of years ago.
SUN FILE PHOTO
Five-year-old Jayson Cox examines a composite jaw holding the ancient teeth of a 50-million-year-old mackerel shark at a previous Sharks Tooth Festival in Venice in 2013. The ancient shark would have been more than 40 feet long, according to fossil owner Randy Boshela.
FILE PHOTO
Maiden Cane is scheduled to perform from 6-8 p.m. April 22.
VENICE - The popular Sharks Tooth Festival, held annually since 1992, is once again being showcased in its namesake community of Venice — the Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World — April 22-23 in its new digs at Centennial Park, hosted by Venice Main Street.
The event was canceled in 2020 through 2022 because of COVID-19. In the past, the festival was held at Venice Municipal Airport property across from Sharky’s On The Pier and later at the airport’s festival grounds, benefiting Special Olympics Boosters, according to a recent story in the Venice Gondolier Sun.
This is the first time Venice Main Street will host the festival, and Chief Executive Officer Kara Morgan is thrilled with the prospect. She said doing so fits the organization’s described purpose.
“Venice Main Street is a local community-based economic development organization responsible for strategic and comprehensive revitalization of historic downtown Venice,” Morgan said.
They are expecting 10,000 people over the two days, she said.
“Downtown vendors are expecting lots of traffic from the event, and there will likely be increased sales boosting the local economy,” Morgan said.
Activities will include shark teeth and other fossil vendors, craft and jewelry vendors, a Kids Zone and fossil dig, food trucks and beverage vendors, music, educational speakers and a shark-themed book signing. Made in Italy will host an additional full bar, with proceeds benefiting Venice Main Street.
Images of the most fantastic and various sizes of sharks teeth ever found in Florida will be on display, and an official Sharks Tooth Festival T-shirt, produced by Gulf Breeze Apparel, will be for sale.
Some of the special kids activities include face painting by Childlike Productions; children’s book signing of “Sharks in the Ocean” by Katharine Baumgartner; a shark tooth dig hosted by Venice Lions Club for kids age 8 and under. Aqua Silk will hold “Paint a Shark.” Chris Mandell, co-owner of Fossil Recovery Exploration, will have a free interactive fossil display and will educate kids on sharks teeth. Venice Gulf Coast Mineral Fossil and Gem Club will have a booth and a speaker available.
Music will be provided at a big bandstand in the parking lot. People are asked to bring their own chairs to sit and enjoy.
More shark teeth since Hurricane Ian?
Chris Mandell conducts fossil tours on ocean beaches, rivers and streams through Fossil Recovery Exploration. He said storms tend to create more fossils to rise up but he has not seen a noticeable increase since the hurricane on his tours.
Business owner Brittanie Pierce, of Venice’s Shark Frenzy and Fossil Frenzy, sources local fossil divers and beachcombers. She said her sources have not found an increase in sharks teeth since the hurricane, but they have reported a new event.
“Divers are now finding new uncovered areas to hunt for megalodon sharks teeth and other fossils out in the Gulf. These areas appeared a couple of weeks to a couple of months after Hurricane Ian,” she said.
Sharks Tooth Capital of World
Do you want to learn why Venice was named “Shark Tooth Capital of the World”? Visit Main Street’s website at www.visitvenicefl.org under “Useful links” and read an article written by Robin Draper about the deep fossil layer in the Venice coastal area where fossilized shark teeth were buried millions of years ago and slowly move up onto the beaches.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.