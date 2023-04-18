VENICE - The popular Sharks Tooth Festival, held annually since 1992, is once again being showcased in its namesake community of Venice — the Shark’s Tooth Capital of the World — April 22-23 in its new digs at Centennial Park, hosted by Venice Main Street.

The event was canceled in 2020 through 2022 because of COVID-19. In the past, the festival was held at Venice Municipal Airport property across from Sharky’s On The Pier and later at the airport’s festival grounds, benefiting Special Olympics Boosters, according to a recent story in the Venice Gondolier Sun.


   
