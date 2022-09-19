VENICE — As hurricane season continues, the city of Venice conducted a multi-agency scenario to practice cleaning up right after a major storm or hurricane hits.
“This is great training just for our preparedness,” Venice Fire Chief Frank Giddens said.
Venice Fire Rescue, Venice Police Department and Venice Public Works worked together to clean debris on a strip at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds on Thursday.
The scenario occurring was timely since Tropical Storm Fiona was making its way through the Caribbean islands.
Giddens said the training was a “collaborative effort for the whole city.”
In the scenario, the departments had to make it through a strip of land covered with yard and tree debris, cars, signs and hazardous waste. To simulate clearing “high priority routes,” the team had to make their way through everything.
“It’s all about team work,” Assistant City Manager James Clinch said.
Giddens said their job in this type of situation was to go in and start the recovery process following a major storm.
This particular cleanup team is there to clear high priority routes for ambulances and make sure there are pathways to the hospital or airport.
If a major storm or hurricane is projected to affect the area, the team gathers beforehand to prepare and will stay in a secure location with supplies readily available, Clinch said.
“When the winds drop below 45 miles per hour, they will immediately go out,” Clinch said while mentioning the team focuses on life safety first.
He said the team needed to be out and ready to clear roads before any residents were venturing outside again. For residents, he said it was important for people to understand there can be hazardous material in the debris.
Giddens said the immediate cleanup after a hurricane was a slower process to ensure safety for everyone.
During the scenario, it not only helped the team train, but also allowed them to practice working together.
“It’s definitely a group effort,” Giddens said.
Clinch said the team hadn’t been deployed since Hurricane Irma in 2017, so the training was good.
To simulate real conditions, the scenario had everything possible in it.
Along with the practice cleanup, the scenario included someone pretending to be a concerned resident walking around the debris. Just like in a real scenario, police helped keep the person away from the area for safety reasons.
There were also mannequins placed within the debris, which was provided by solid waste, to simulate bodies and animals found during a cleanup. The cars underneath the debris were demolition cars that will also be used for Venice Fire Rescue’s extrication training.
“This is definitely much more hands-on,” Clinch said about this being the first large-scale training for this type of situation.
