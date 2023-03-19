SMH board

The audience at the Feb. 21 Sarasota County Public Hospital Board meeting applauds after a presentation. Most of the near-capacity crowd was there to hear and comment on a report on the hospital’s pandemic response.

SARASOTA — Sarasota Memorial Hospital has dealt with multiple waves of COVID-19 variants over the past three years.

Officials are bracing for a third wave of critics Monday about how it handled the pandemic.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments