When completed next year, the five-story tower being added to Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice will have 102 beds as well as dedicated units for surgical, cardiac and orthopedic patients and expanded space for clinical and support departments, an SMH news release says.
Sarasota Memorial Health Care System President and CEO David Verinder, left, Board Chair Tramm Hudson, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Sarasota President Lorrie Liang, Board members Gregory Carter and Sharon Wetzler DePeters and Board Vice Chair Brad Baker sign the beam at Wednesday’s topping out ceremony. SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush is obscured by the fir tree.
VENICE — Construction of the new wing of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is on budget and on time for opening next spring.
A “topping out” event Wednesday ceremonially marked the completion of the building’s frame, with a small fir tree and a beam for collecting the signatures of guests and staff.
A second beam was available for staff to sign Tuesday. The beams are going to become part of an elevator shaft.
Topping out is a Scandinavian tradition said to appease the forest spirits displaced by the removal of lumber used in construction, SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush said.
It’s typically done outside but the threat of inclement weather caused the ceremony to be moved inside. However, that didn’t dampen the spirits of hospital administrators, who are looking forward to the near doubling of the facility’s capacity, from 110 beds to 212.
SMH-Venice has been operating at capacity since it opened in November 2021, Roush said. The closure of ShorePoint Health Venice last fall added to the strain, particularly on the Emergency Department, she added.
“We’ve had to improvise with a lot of our space,” she said.
Even so, transfers of patients to the Sarasota campus are still necessary — including 31 on Tuesday.
SMH looked into creating a temporary facility similar to the one used during the height of the pandemic, she said, but was told by Florida’s Agency for Health Care Administration that it would have to meet the standards for a brick-and-mortar hospital.
Construction of the new wing was approved by the SMH board even before the Venice facility opened, Sarasota Memorial Health Care System President and CEO David Verinder said.
The system has been “doing everything possible to move full speed ahead,” he said, with the board recently approving an additional 34 beds on the second floor of the new five-story tower.
And there are “heavy negotiations” regarding construction of a planned fourth tower at SMH-Venice, said Alex McIntyre, senior project manager with Gilbane Building Company.
The groundbreaking for an expansion of the Emergency Department and Surgical Department will probably take place in June, Roush said, after a parking lot is built on the west side of the campus to compensate for spaces that will be lost to the project.
Hiring to staff the new tower will likely start in October, she said, when SMH’s fiscal year begins. Several hundred new employees will be needed, she said.
SMH is in the due diligence phase for a hospital in North Port and a health care campus in Wellen Park, and is “looking at opportunities to bring a new freestanding ER to Venice island and an urgent care center to North Port,” an SMH news release says.
“We look forward to more shovels in the ground,” Verinder said Wednesday.
