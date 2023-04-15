Construction

When completed next year, the five-story tower being added to Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice will have 102 beds as well as dedicated units for surgical, cardiac and orthopedic patients and expanded space for clinical and support departments, an SMH news release says.

VENICE — Construction of the new wing of Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice is on budget and on time for opening next spring.

A “topping out” event Wednesday ceremonially marked the completion of the building’s frame, with a small fir tree and a beam for collecting the signatures of guests and staff.


Signing

Julie Polaszek, left, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Venice's chief nursing officer, and Sharon Roush, SMH-Venice president, sign the beam at Wednesday's topping out ceremony.
Board

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System President and CEO David Verinder, left, Board Chair Tramm Hudson, Sarasota Memorial Hospital-Sarasota President Lorrie Liang, Board members Gregory Carter and Sharon Wetzler DePeters and Board Vice Chair Brad Baker sign the beam at Wednesday’s topping out ceremony. SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush is obscured by the fir tree.
Verinder sig

Sarasota Memorial Health Care System President and CEO David Verinder signed the beam with a message reflecting current and future expansion plans.
   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments