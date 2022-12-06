Maiden Cane front man Cliff Randi plays air guitar along with guitarist Joey Gilbert at the Freedom Festival at CoolToday Park in North Port in July. He and a Venice songwriter have a new tune about recovering from Hurricane Ian.
ENGLEWOOD - Venice songwriter Don Weismantel has teamed up with Cliff Randi, front man for Maiden Cane, to deliver an anthem for Florida's Hurricane Ian recovery.
"When Cliff joined the project, the natural choice was to create an arena rock ballad style song," Weismantel said. "Cliff suggested slowing my demo song down to give him more time with the lyrics."
Weismantel said his instincts were "dead on."
"When I heard his vocals for the first time, I was absolutely floored when he delivered an incredible lead together with 4–5-part harmonies that gave the choruses the punch needed to have that Journey/Styx/Kansas style massive vocal," he said. "It took the song to where it needed to be. His vocal range is insane... Working with Cliff has been one of the highlights of my musical endeavors."
Randi enlisted drummer, Jeff Thal, to give a beat to the anthem. Randi's daughter delivered additional vocals - and he and his son mixed and mastered the audio.
"To say that talent runs deep in the Randi family is an understatement," Weismantel said.
The song was released as a YouTube video.
The video gives a description of the storm and features submitted videos of Floridians making a heart shape with their hands.
The lyrics include: "Florida! You're in our hearts and in our prayers. We won't stay broken. We will repair. There's nothing we can't do. The sun will shine again on you."
Weismantel said it's heartwarming that there's no politics in the project.
"All Floridians can get behind this effort. It brings us together," Weismantel said.
All money received from the video will be donated to Ian recovery charities.
