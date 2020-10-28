Grand Palm hosted Trunk or Treat at the community’s social clubhouse.

Many residents decorated the trunks of their vehicles, passing out candy to children located at the roundabout in front of the clubhouse.

Other fun-filled activities inside included many craft and game stations, where children received more candy and goodies at each.

