Spring training opens with sold-out crowd, controversial ending

Connor Southers, 4, of Tampa, plays with a nearly empty cup of lemonade Saturday during the Atlanta Braves home opener at CoolToday Park in North Port. He found out it wasn't quite empty moments later.
WELLEN PARK — A sold-out crowd of nearly 8,000 people attending opening day at CoolToday Park witnessed a first-of-its-kind ending.
Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth, with bases loaded, two outs and a 3-2 count, any home team heroics were negated by a time-violation against Braves Cal Conley.
New timing rules are instituted with a pitch-clock and batters having to be prepared by the time it's at 8 seconds.
The umpire pointed at the clock and called Conley out — turning a comeback into a tie.
Before the controversy Saturday, a moment of unity took place as CoolToday Park and the Braves honored North Port and Sarasota County emergency responders who assisted the community after Hurricane Ian.
The team showed videos of the incoming hurricane and the devastation that followed — and honored area first responders through a moment to cheer representatives.
Standing in for the first responders included North Port Public Works Director Nancy Gallinaro, North Port Deputy Police Chief Christopher Morales, Sarasota County Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane, North Port Fire Rescue Chief Scott Titus and Florida Power & Light Distribution Area Manager Booker T. Washington IV.
During the game, the crowd — with a substantial number of Red Sox along with Braves faithful and any number of just-baseball fans — enjoyed near-perfect weather and good first-game action.
"It's kind of like vacation-baseball," Emily Southers said.
Emily and Dawn Southers, of Tampa, brought along Connor Southers, 4.
"It's cool to have him coming to the games," Dawn Southers said.
As Connor snuggled with Dawn and Emily — and fought with his cup of lemonade — Emily spoke about the benefits of the Braves.
"I like how close you can get to the players," she said. "It's cool to let him see the players ... I grew up in Atlanta so I come every year for spring training."
Venice residents Mary Jo Linscott and Curtis Linscott took in the game and walked along the concourse.
Living in Arlington, Texas much of the year, they noted the Braves are not their favorite team — but a solid No. 3. First, they cheer for the Rangers, then the Kansas City Royals. And then the Braves.
But they enjoyed the game and activities.
Nearby on the outfield grass berm, friends and teachers Willy Collyer and Jason Powell watched the game cheering for opposite teams. Collyer is a Braves fan; Powell rooted for the Red Sox.
The Jacksonville Beach residents drove down for the day, noting the next time, they'd definitely come for a three-game home series.
"It's all the interactions with the players," Collyer said.
The Braves host the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. Monday.
