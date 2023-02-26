 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured topical

Spring training opens with sold-out crowd, controversial ending

  • 0
DSC_0144.jpg

Emily, Dawn and Connor Southers, of Tampa, react to a play as they watch their Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at CoolToday Park in North Port. 

 SUN PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

WELLEN PARK — A sold-out crowd of nearly 8,000 people attending opening day at CoolToday Park witnessed a first-of-its-kind ending. 

Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the ninth, with bases loaded, two outs and a 3-2 count, any home team heroics were negated by a time-violation against Braves Cal Conley. 


DSC_0145.JPG

Emily, Dawn and Connor Southers, of Tampa, react to a play as they watch their Atlanta Braves take on the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at CoolToday Park in North Port. 
DSC_0146.jpg

Connor Southers, 4, of Tampa, finishes off some lemonade Saturday during the Atlanta Braves home opener at CoolToday Park in North Port.
DSC_0147.jpg

Connor Southers, 4, of Tampa, plays with a nearly empty cup of lemonade Saturday during the Atlanta Braves home opener at CoolToday Park in North Port.
DSC_0148.jpg

Connor Southers, 4, of Tampa, plays with a nearly empty cup of lemonade Saturday during the Atlanta Braves home opener at CoolToday Park in North Port.
DSC_0150.jpg

Connor Southers, 4, of Tampa, plays with a nearly empty cup of lemonade Saturday during the Atlanta Braves home opener at CoolToday Park in North Port. He found out it wasn't quite empty moments later. 
DSC_0178.jpg

Mary Jo Linscott and Curtis Linscott, of Venice, pose for a picture at CoolToday Park on Saturday during the Atlanta Braves spring training home opener against the Boston Red Sox. 
DSC_0152.jpg

Friends Willy Collyer and Jason Powell, foreground, of Jacksonville Beach, watch the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox play Saturday at CoolToday Park in the spring training opening game. 
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred