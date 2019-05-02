WEST VILLAGES — As the school year wraps up, State College of Florida Venice is preparing to open its new collegiate school.
The collegiate school, which is a copy of the school on the Bradenton campus, will serve 9th through 12th graders. The collegiate school is the first school to open in the West Villages area.
Students at the charter school take a structured curriculum in grades 9 and 10 before transitioning to enrollment as an SCF college student by their junior year. By the time students are done, they will graduate with their high school diploma and their associates in arts degree — The school’s charter was approved by the Sarasota County School Board in 2018.
The school is looking to fill 100 seats made up of juniors for the first year, for the 2019-20 school year the school will have juniors and seniors. It’ll take until 2021-22 for the school to have all 400 students enrolled.
In order for the school to have freshman and sophomores, there needs to be a separate building for the students, according to SCF.
SCF has been hosting information sessions since the fall of 2018 in an effort to fill the seats.
Jamie Smith, director of communications and marketing at SCF, said in an email that the school has 30 seats confirmed and interest is steady. Enrollment for the school will continue until all seats are filled, according to SCF.
Smith added in the same email that the school is still planning additional information sessions, but dates have not been announced yet.
The first 11th grade students enrolling will need a 3.0 unweighted grade point average, parental approval and qualifying test scores in the postsecondary education readiness test, SAT and ACT as well.
Families interested in enrolling can visit www.scfcs.scf.edu to learn more about the school or email Danielle Lutz at LutzD@SCF.edu.
