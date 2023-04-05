U.S. Rep. Greg Steube

U.S. Rep. Greg Steube speaks recently during a press conference in Sarasota. He has opened up an annual art competition. 

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER

SARASOTA — U.S. Rep. Greg Steube opened up the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, his office noted in a Wednesday news release.

His office will accept entries until April 26, it noted.


