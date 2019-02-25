Tikka Masala Tamale? Really?
Actually, the mellifluous name of a unique Indian-Mexican fusion gives you some idea of Valerie Emery’s creativity.
“I’m not Hispanic and didn’t grow up with Mexican food,” said the owner of Grove City’s Tamale Mundo, open since November in the former Green Fox Bistro space. “I’m Cherokee, so I knew things like fry bread, but I fell in love with tamales.”
Emery first trained under an exacting French chef in an Omaha country club kitchen.
“I only saw him throw skillets a couple of times, not at me. I was the first woman he let work on the line.”
Having won that level of trust, she opened her own small place in 1991, then drifted away to a different career.
“For a long time, I told myself I was too old to go back in the food business, but then I realized the only thing I’d regret was not trying.”
It became an idea she could no longer set aside, and at 54, Emery has returned to her passion. She went into the organic tamale business at the end of 2016, eventually sharing the organic, non-GMO, plant-based kitchen of Green Fox owner Nicole Netik.
After outgrowing that location, she moved to a commercial kitchen in Sarasota, but kept watching the Green Fox spot until she could reach an agreement to move in.
Only recently has she been able to both maintain regular store hours there and keep up with burgeoning production for three farmers markets—Dearborn Street in Englewood on Thursdays, Sarasota’s Phillippi Farmhouse Market on Wednesdays, and Sarasota Farmers Market on Saturdays.
She actually serves lunch only one day a week: Friday. Otherwise, from Monday to Friday, the store sells packs of frozen tamales to take home and reheat by following a detailed, but simple, set of instructions.
“We won’t ever be a full restaurant,” explained Emery. “We’ll expand more into other open-air markets and wholesale.”
Meanwhile, Andre Correro, originally from Cartagena, Colombia, is grateful that there’s a brick-and-mortar location where he can always find her tamales.
“They have good ingredients, so they’re healthy,” he said.
As the name Tamale Mundo (“Tamale World”) implies, Emery has mastered crossover cuisine, borrowing complementary spices from worldwide cuisines including Mediterranean, Caribbean, Korean and East Indian. The cumin in the Tikka Masala Tamale, for instance, works just as well in a Mexican recipe.
She also serves a Mediterranean tamale with spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomato, marinated artichoke and goat cheese. Butternut Squash Apple Almond is a new vegan flavor using West Indian Colombo curry powder. The popular Smoked Pork Chile Verde includes pork smoked for 14 to 16 hours. Bea’s Tamal, a tribute to a long-ago coworker’s breakfast casserole, combines the shop’s own all-natural sage pork sausage and sweet potato.
“The style of tamales is Mexican, with dough around some filling, but ours are quite different,” said Emery. “They’re entirely gluten-free. We use organic spice-infused corn grain and all non-GMO ingredients. And whereas a traditional tamale has only half an ounce of meat in 1 to 3 ounces of dough, ours have 2 ounces of dough and 3 ounces of meat and cheese.
“I make them the way I like them—with a lot of stuff!”
She also wraps her tamales in two layers of parchment to seal in flavors. The pure vegetable parchment isn't soaked in bleach like traditional corn-husk wrappings.
“And,” Emery added, “even though it’s ‘fast food’ that takes only 3 minutes in the microwave or 10 minutes boiled, you aren’t eating something that’s bad for you.”
Tamale Mundo ships nationwide, even as far as tamale-hungry Colorado, in a cardboard box with a built-in cooler, but you can also order online at tamalemundo.com for pickup at a farmers market or the store, with full reheating instructions included.
“People have been so enthusiastic about them that our sales have increased every week since we opened. We have to watch production, to make sure we can continue doing everything well!”
Tamale Mundo ($), 941-830-8744, 3031 Placida Road #1, is open Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., serving hot only on Fridays. Order at tamalemundo.com for pickup at a farmers market or the store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.