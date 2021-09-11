After 20 years, some survivors of 9/11 suffer with being just that: survivors.
“It’s a ‘Why me?’ situation,” Dan Mclaren said.
Mclaren, a Wellen Park resident, would likely have been killed had the attack happened two days earlier. On that day, he was working on the 97th floor of the South Tower.
On Sept. 11, 2001 — at 8:46 a.m. — he was doing his job for Forest Electric on the 50th floor of North Tower of the World Trade Center when terrorists crashed American Airlines Flight 11 into it.
At first, he believed generators a floor below him had exploded — until he was told a plane had struck toward the top of the building.
“I thought: ‘That wasn’t a Cessna,’” he said.
He and others started evacuating the building, walking down the stairs when United Airlines Flight 175 was flown into the South Tower at 9:03 a.m.
“That day was just surreal,” Mclaren said.
He remembers being with other people working to help a pregnant woman out of the building. He recalls the woman screaming when they came upon a body just outside the North Tower.
He said he remembers seeing the remnants of a jet cockpit outside the World Trade Center near The Sphere, a large bronze sculpture in an area near the fountain.
As some people wandered into a subway station, Mclaren realized he could return to a hospital where he’d undergone knee surgery weeks earlier.
Before he got there, the South Tower collapsed. He was in the cloud of debris and believed another jet had struck another building.
“I just got under a building doorway and prayed: ‘Oh Lord, if this is it, take me now.’”
Mclaren realized it was destruction of the South Tower and wandered into the hospital. They cleaned up the caked dust on his face and body. He wanted to get back to his home.
“I stepped out and (the North Tower) collapsed ... and I went back into the hospital,” he said.
He was able to eventually make it back to his residence and contact his wife, who was working in Miami at the time. The day seemed to only last two hours for him.
He lost 16 co-workers that day and was told to take time off immediately after 9/11. He said his employer was good to him, having someone check on him every day until he returned to work about two weeks later.
But things weren’t the same for Mclaren.
“I was shellshocked after that — it took everything out of me,” he said.
Falling objects startled him. He would start therapy to deal with the trauma. In the last 20 years, he’s been invited to memorial services but has politely declined. On 9/11, he keeps the television off.
“I couldn’t go back (to the site),” he said. “I can’t go back.”
It impacted him psychologically — and probably physically. He coughs and attributes it to that day. But he knows the impact Sept. 11 had beyond his lungs, moments of panic and surreal memories.
“It was a day that changed the history of America,” Mclaren said.
