VENICE — The Intracoastal Waterway extends 3,000 miles from Massachusetts, around Florida, and follows the Gulf Coast to Texas.
The final link — a 6-mile portion — was “dug” right here in Venice and necessitated the building of three bridges to connect the “island” to the mainland.
Called “the ditch” by area residents it at the time, the ICW was completed in 1967 and extends from Roberts Bay to Lemon Bay.
It was, in essence, the ICW’s last ditch effort.
About 55 years after its completion, the bridges continue to work, pausing cars as vessel chugs by at 6 knots.
The ICW is a navigable waterway with a maritime channel with a depth of 9 feet and a width of 100 feet. It has rocks called riprap lining its sides and navigational buoys to keep vessels off of them.
The West Coast Intracoastal Navigation District, known as WCIND, is a special taxing body under Florida laws that procures all rights-of-ways for the ICW and connecting inlets from the Gulf of Mexico.
It also supports beach replenishment efforts; navigational improvements such as dredging and bankside maintenance; boating access points along its length; and environmental enhancements such as water quality and aquatic habitat improvement.
WCIND officials noted it provides funding for the removal of derelict or abandoned vessels, with 48 having been safely removed this year at a cost of $206,000.
In addition, WCIND jumped in to help Venice when a storm removed a significant amount of sand from the South Jetty area. It had a dredge project near Snake Island across from the Crow’s Nest restaurant.
Rather than move the dredged material to another disposal site, it altered its plan and placed the material in Humphris Park on the South Jetty.
With sand left over, they created a berm off the stone riprap on the south side of the Jetty to reduce erosion along Venice Beach.
An unexpected result was that surfers loved the additional wave set they got from the new berm.
Disposal areas?
What do the Senior Living Center in South Venice and The Boys and Girls Clubs in Venice have to do with the ICW? These sites were intended to be future disposal areas for dredged material.
However, WCIND determined it had sufficient disposal capacity elsewhere and permitted the organizations to build on the sites.
Two creeks enter the ICW between the Venice Avenue Bridge and Lemon Bay. Hatchett Creek, near the Venice Avenue Bridge, is a great spot to kayak.
It is narrow, often tree-covered, but dredged to provide drainage east of U.S. 41. Alligator Creek is in South Venice and offers great kayaking on the Creek and into the ICW.
What does the Intracoastal Waterway bring to nature or conversely, what does nature bring to it? Some may argue it is not natural and the ecology was disrupted.
Some see it as a place for wildlife to prosper or safely transit the Gulf Coast in its protected waters.
Bankside, the ICW hosts a variety of plants from the invaluable black and red mangroves and silver buttonwoods to the invasive Brazilian peppers, castor beans and chinaberries.
Its soil is held in place by naturally occurring grasses, coinvines, scrub oaks, saltbushes, saw palmettos, and native grapes.
People walking along side it may spot some wild poinsettias, native lantana, portulaca, beach sunflowers — and gopher tortoises feeding on gopher apples along it banks.
Keystone species
The ICW’s banks provide living accommodations for a keystone species. A keystone species is an animal whose loss from the ecosystem would have a strongly negative impact on other species. An example is the gopher tortoise.
As young gopher tortoises grow, their burrows grow. Their life span can reach 50 years, and this results in bigger digs: 20 to 30 feet long, several rooms, and as deep as 8 feet.
You would never think of having a basement in Florida. Not so with gopher tortoises. They have evolved a sense of staying dry, underground, in Florida.
Their burrow entrances are designed to keep water out, and they manage to keep their lodging above the natural groundwater level.
Gopher tortoises do not share their burrows with other gopher tortoises. Their burrows have several side tunnels and cavities. Other species “squat” in this subterranean world.
It is nature’s version of affordable housing. Frogs, newts, mice, armadillos, snakes, and insects are a few of its boarders.
As average temperatures rise, iguanas have moved north, upsetting the natural balance of the gopher tortoise’s keystone position.
They consume any eggs laid in the burrow as well as many of the smaller residents.
As people ride or walk the Venetian Waterway Park Trail along the ICW, they are likely to see gopher tortoises feeding on low vegetation or just soaking up the sun.
They do not drink water but get their moisture from the plants they eat. If you find one upside down, he probably lost a territorial dispute with a rival or was unsuccessful in vying for a mate.
Into the ICW’s water, the ubiquitous sheepshead fish are frequent catches for some — and good eating if those who know how to fillet them. In addition, fishers find special locations in the hopes that a black drum or slot-size redfish will take the shrimp or crab bait.
The striped mullet is a jumper and easily identified as the sun’s rays reflect off its silver scales. Scientists believe that mullets jump to increase the level of oxygen in their bodies.
They have very small teeth and have adapted by bottom feeding on zooplankton and detritus. They, in turn, are a favorite of ospreys, dolphins and brown pelicans.
Some folks take mullet with rods, but mullet netting is more popular and productive. People need a recreational fishing license. To take them by net, there is a daily limit of 50.
Commercial mullet fishing also exists with larger catch limits running from August through November.
The two most interesting swimmers in the ICW are not fish, but mammals. A mother manatee is often accompanied by her calf, looking for her next meal of seagrass.
The calf stays close for mom’s milk. While boat propellers account for the loss of many manatees, a greater tragedy is the loss of their food source — seagrass.
What’s hurting the Intracoastal?
With more development, increased amounts of fertilizer find their way into our waters and, as a result, phytoplankton growth goes nuts. Floating in the water or settling onto the grass, it blocks the sun, shutting down photosynthesis and killing the grass
No sun, no grass, no manatees and no fish: fish depend on sea grass to hide, to pounce, to lay their eggs, and to camouflage their young.
The other mammal is the breathtaking dolphin. Speaking of breath, it’s visible when it comes up for a breath before continuing its quest for food.
Or it may break water as it targets its meal. Its apparent playfulness belies its hunting guile. If you have ever seen a single dolphin “corral” a group of fish along a sea wall, you would be breathless.
The shallow edges of the ICW offer fishing grounds for the wading great blue herons, little blue herons, great white herons, night herons, and an occasional snowy egret.
Then there are the ever-present dive bombers. The graceful, hypnotic flight of the brown pelican belies its explosive effect as it impacts the water.
And then the osprey hovers, then hovers some more; and when the time is precisely right, drops out of the sky in perfect trim as it slices the water.
Then in the blink of an eye, it is airborne with its taloned cargo.
What was the first ditch?
If Venice is the last ditch, what about the first?
Early on, even before the concept of an Intracoastal Waterway, local entrepreneurs were looking for effective ways of moving local commerce.
In 1763, George Washington expressed interest in a canal that would connect the Chesapeake Bay in Virginia to the Albemarle Sound in North Carolina.
He purchased shares in the Great Dismal Swamp Canal Company. The canal took 12 years to build, was hand-dug by slaves, and was completed in 1805.
The Dismal Swamp Canal is the oldest continually operating canal in the United States and is a part of the Intracoastal Waterway System.
Mostly recreational, the canal has its northern lock in Virginia and the southern lock in North Carolina. The straight ditch extends 22 miles through cypress swamps and oak forests with an occasional highway sound nearby.
Dismal, a term used by Europeans, referred to swamps or standing water. If transited, its serene beauty is seen as anything but dismal.
The unplanned ditch
Hurricane Ian’s passage added an unplanned ditch to the ICW and created a navigational hazard. The Venice Waterway Park Trail, which passes the Venice Municipal Airport along the ICW, was washed away.
The 14 inches of rain that fell on the airport, the highest elevation on Venice Island, found a sweet spot just north of one of its runways and created the washout about 200 feet long, 20 feet deep, and 50 feet wide — depositing an estimated 7,400 cubic yards of sand in the ICW.
WCIND, the city of Venice, Sarasota County and the Army Corps of Engineers are working together to restore the area.
