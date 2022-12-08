VENICE — The Intracoastal Waterway extends 3,000 miles from Massachusetts, around Florida, and follows the Gulf Coast to Texas.

The final link — a 6-mile portion — was “dug” right here in Venice and necessitated the building of three bridges to connect the “island” to the mainland.


Corky Dalton, the author of Nature’s Notebook, can be reached at natures

notebook101@gmail.com.

