The man behind the carillon

VENICE — Playing the carillon is a dream come true for Wylie Crawford.
He started out teaching physics and computer programming at a Chicago-area high school after studying physics at the University of Chicago and found his passion in playing the carillon tower bells.
He's played the carillon around the world.
Along with English, he speaks French, German and Spanish and plays in those countries.
He plays the carillon at the Venice Performing Arts Center during the winter season. Crawford brought the carillon to Venice and a plaque on it shows it is dedicated to his father as the Andrew W. Crawford Memorial Carillon.
It was dedicated on May 5, 2019 with a crowd of about 800 in attendance, including then Mayor John Holic, members of the Sarasota County School district School Board and the public.
Also present were VPAC founders Michael and Bonnie Hartley who “welcomed me with open arms,” Crawford said.
“They put in the solid base for the carillon and were the perfect partners in this. They are the guardian angels for this project.”
Crawford said it was difficult to find a place to hold a carillon – it would need enough land to hold it and also to provide a space for visitors to enjoy the music.
The city parks were out – too close to residential areas – and just when he thought he was at a road block, he found a willing champion in Holic.
“The mayor said he heard one in Mariemont, (Hamilton County) Ohio, and thought it would be great to have one in Venice,” Crawford said.
Wylie Crawford then bought the one that was for sale with funds provided by his stepmother, Kimiko.
After his father died, Wylie Crawford said he told his stepmother he would love to move to Florida, where his father had moved earlier, but there would be one thing missing: a carillon to play. It was she who suggested naming it after his father.
Kimiko provided the funds and Crawford set up the Venice Carillon Foundation. He administered the funds to purchase the carillon and the funds also take care of its maintenance.
In honor of her provision, Kimiko received a plaque at the dedication event.
Wylie Crawford was born in 1942 in Chicago, to Andrew and Georgina Crawford. His early life was in the New York area where his parents lived for a while.
His father had served in the Coast Guard in Chicago during World War II and worked as an engineer and packaging consultant.
Andrew Crawford was not a musician but gave Wylie Crawford a piano and lessons. Wylie Crawford made his way back to Chicago and attended the University of Chicago where he received a master’s degree in teaching physics, and later, computer programming.
He learned to play the carillon at the University of Chicago, where he remains as senior University of Chicago carillonneur, Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, and as resident carillonneur at Chicago Botanic Garden.
Crawford also continues in his role of immediate past president for the World Carillon Federation. He had been the federation’s president for the previous 11 years.
The second heaviest carillon in the world is at the University of Chicago, Wylie said. The heaviest is at Riverside Church in New York City.
“The carillon at Riverside is a twin to the one at UChi, and both are named The Laura Spelman Rockefeller Carillon, after J.D. Rockefeller Jr’s mother.”
Crawford has played both those carillons and another in Naperville, Illinois.
He is self-taught on the carillon and in computer programming as he found that he was better at learning those things by himself.
Self-learning seemed to feed his curiosity. He said he was curious about the organ when he saw the foot pedals and later saw the carillon at the university with its keyboard and foot pedals.
He was also fascinated by computers as he worked with them.
“For a while, I wondered if I should make a career out playing the carillon or working with computers,” he said.
He decided to work with computers and worked for a while with a company that made computers. Eventually, Crawford started his own computer networking company that grew to house 100 workers.
He sold that company when he retired and was then free to go on to play carillons as an avocation.
Crawford has two children and six grandchildren, all of whom live in Chicago. He lives primarily in South Sarasota and maintains a summer home in Chicago.
“They are the main reason I go back to Chicago, to see them and also to continue playing the carillon at the University of Chicago,” he said.
He plays several other carillons in the Chicago area and has also played the one at Bok Tower in Lake Wales.
Wylie Crawford has a brother, Rhys Chatham, who is 10 years younger and lives in France. Rhys is a well-known full-time musician playing a variety of instruments, including trumpet, guitar and other electronic instruments.
Hear the Venice carillon
The carillon season at VPAC runs from the end of October through the end of May at 10 a.m. every Saturday. The public is invited to attend the free concerts and can stay in their parked cars and roll down the windows.
People are also encouraged to bring chairs and sit outside to better see and hear the bells.
VPAC is at 1 Indian Ave., on the Venice High School campus. Visit veniceperformingarts.center.com or call 941-218-3779.
