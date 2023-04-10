WELLEN PARK — The Salty Bull was not to be.
Nor were its predecessors The Oak Taproom, Ninety Six Oak or 96 Oak.
It takes time to get a new restaurant just right.
The name and stylized logo for Venice entrepreneur Tommy Villani’s new place finally gelled, in October 2021, as Villani & Co: Steaks Seafood Raw Bar.
“We wanted to grow the concept from something perhaps a little less elegant to what it is today — an upscale steak/raw bar with urban New Age décor and experience,” Villani said about the name.
Villani’s and Executive Chef Mike Leopold’s persistence in getting things right has paid off in OTW Restaurant Group’s new fine-dining venue, the first restaurant to open in Downtown Wellen.
They had at first considered the lakeside site where Oak & Stone will open its rooftop bar in May, but they now occupy the first big block that Downtown Wellen visitors see.
“The more chef and I dug into it, we knew we didn’t want to service a rooftop bar and we also wanted something more intimate, with an expansive menu,” said Villani.
“I love this location. It overlooks all of Downtown, live outdoor music on the Great Lawn and the Grand Lake in the distance.
“We matched the tiles, lighting and massive paintings on the walls with a menu unlike anything else in the area.”
It has everything from an extensive raw bar, with Key West, East and West Coast oysters and shrimp, crab and clams, to prime cuts of meat, sustainable seafood and a unique bourbon, whiskey and scotch collection of almost 100 different options.
Villani & Co’s 15-seat bar has a towering, 8-foot-tall liquor cabinet that takes “top shelf” literally. Bartenders need to climb a rolling library ladder to reach those big-budget bottles.
Another special side of the menu is the weekly Butchers and Seamongers section, featuring à la carte premium cuts and fresh seafood prepared with your choice of seven sauces and two sides.
After nearly a decade operating and expanding Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen — Venice’s first and only mega entertainment brewpub — Villani and Leopold have moved on to smaller, more focused concepts.
In 2020, Irma’s Tacos Craft Beer & Tequila Bar (soon to open a second outpost in Sarasota’s Fruitville Commons) brought gourmet flair to the humble taco, and washed it down with a collection of more than 100 premier tequilas and craft beers.
Lucarelli’s Restaurant of Venice became part of the OTW group a year ago, while Villani & Co was evolving.
Any time you ask Villani what’s next, there’s always something.
He said, “We’re working on a trendy new concept called Revival — a ramen and dumpling bar with Japanese whiskey. It’ll feature 10 different ramens, house-made dumplings and Asian fusion big plates like Peking duck and Chinese spareribs.
“Chef Mike likes a challenge.”
Villani & Co ($$-$$$, O), 19790 Wellen Park Boulevard (Downtown Wellen, Suite 101), Venice, is now open for dinner 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, for brunch 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Hours will expand in the future. Make reservations at villaniandcowellenpark.com.
CHEERS, DEEP CREEK!
You just moved to Deep Creek.
You love Florida, but you’re also a little lonesome. It’s not like your old neighborhood, where everybody knew everybody else.
One Thursday night you go down to The Corner Store, at the intersection of Rampart and Rio De Janeiro. When you come out, you spot J&K’s Mobile Café parked at the other end of the parking lot. You’re hungry, so you order a burger with fries, stroll over to the red door with the etched-glass window and step inside.
Suddenly you’re in a cool, candlelit joint that’s part Irish pub, part saloon, with chandeliers, mirrors and drapes that could have time-traveled from the turn of the century.
Welcome to The Sand Trap, your new neighborhood bar.
Its longtime owner, Kathrine Krasula, was a former bartender who loved the trade so much that she bought The Sand Trap nine years ago.
She said, “I wanted this bar because it’s in the middle of a neighborhood. You might come here alone, but then you’re not a stranger anymore.”
It’s still that way.
The place also worked its spell on seven-year Deep Creek residents Scott and Tamara Lorf.
Tamara worked there for five years as a bartender. Like Krasula, she loved the work.
On Feb. 3, after Krasula’s retirement, the Lorfs took ownership.
“We bought a bar!” Tamara exulted.
“People are excited because they know me and I live in the neighborhood,” she said.
Other bartenders are Krasula’s brother, Bob Woodruff, her niece Shawn Phelps, Andy Garrett and Steve Strunk.
There’s vibrant new life at The Sand Trap now, with Monday music bingo twice a month, Wednesday karaoke from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday karaoke, open mic and a DJ from 7 to 10 p.m.
Over the summer, look for cornhole tournaments and an updated deck with more shade.
The bar serves only beer, wine and seltzers, so it made a big difference when the Lorfs brought in a selection of better wines, also served at Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte’s Bella Napoli.
On Saturday, Apr. 15, starting at 12:30 p.m., check out their wine tasting with Mezzacorona Italian State Wine and a homemade Angelo’s Italian Market sausage, onion and peppers sandwich for $6.
The Sand Trap (O), 941-249-8671, 2001 Rio De Janeiro Ave., Deep Creek, Punta Gorda, is open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday, noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
J&K’s Mobile Café ($-$$) parks there Thursday nights, and Tamara is adding more trucks for Saturday’s DJs and live entertainment.
