VENICE — Four Buddhist monks from Wat Mongkolratanaram of Florida, the Buddhist temple in Tampa, arrived at That Bistro on a recent morning.
Garbed in the traditional saffron orange cloth, they unloaded a container of gold items to would use for the ceremony to bless the Venice restaurant on its 17th anniversary and its owner, Kwan Taylor, on her 59th birthday.
Taylor and her sisters, Sumontha “Tim” Thomkaew, Pensi “Tammy” Carter and Rachaya “Paew” Chalaire had been cooking for some time to prepare food for the monks and invited guests.
Buddhist monks only eat twice a day — a morning meal and a second one between 11 a.m. and noon.
Following the ceremony, they would eat first and then the buffet table would be open to the invited guests.
“The mangoes are from my garden. I saved them for today,” Kwan said as she began to fill the dessert table with a birthday cake and many types of fruit in addition to the mangoes.
The monks set up an altar — known as a “butsudan” on the tables on the west wall so that they would all be facing east for the ceremony.
Kwan’s sisters and two assistants loaded up two more tables with Thai dishes, mostly mild but at least one definitely spicy.
While the food display grew by plates and bowls and pans, one of the monks took care to prepare the altar by joining all the gold items with string blessed by the monks.
He wrapped the string around the Buddha and then continued on with the ball of string to move on to a gold candle holder, wrapping it several times and then moving on to wrap a smaller bowl with the string, then on to a second gold candle holder and another bowl — a larger one filled with water that would be used at the end of the ceremony.
Once the altar items were connected, a monk unrolled some more string and passed it to the monk to his left who did the same until all the gold items on the altar and the four monks were symbolically tied together for the ceremony.
Guests moved to the chairs set up facing the altar as Kwan lit two candles and the service began with incense burning in the small bowl and the four monks united by the blessed ball of string
The ceremony language was Pali, considered “the sacred language of Theravada Buddhism,” according to britannica.com.
There was chanting and, as the ceremony came to an end, a monk presented Kwan two gold rimmed bowls, each with a gold-enhanced carafe of water blessed by the monks.
She gave one to one of her guests with instructions to follow her lead in pouring the water into the bowl.
More chanting accompanied that ceremony, which led to the final blessing of the restaurant and those assembled for the event.
The lead monk used blessed people with water and cast water on the restaurant itself.
At noon, guests stepped forward with offerings to the monks for their temple in Tampa. The guests ate next from the ample buffet of Thai foods.
Kwan and her sisters delivered cake slices to the invited guests as the regular customers began to fill the restaurant for lunch.
Wat Mongkolratanaram of Florida, known as “Wat Tampa,” is home to the four monks who came to Venice for the double blessing ceremony on Aug. 29.
Located at 5306 Palm River Road in Tampa, it welcomes visitors. Masks must be worn while on the temple grounds open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Sunday.
On Sundays, Thai and American volunteers operate a farmer’s market to purchase food to eat at home or as a picnic in the gardens at the temple.
The temple opened on May 19, 1981 “to propagate Buddha’s teaching and practice, providing the residence for monks and to perform religious activities, providing a place for people to make merit and to serve as a pillar for Thai Community,” the temple’s website states.
Services take place each Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. Before attending such services, visit the temple website: bit.ly/3Q8rFMj
The monks pray daily from 8 to 9 a.m. and from 8 to 9 p.m.
While the temple is smaller than most of those found in Bangkok, it is a lovely building with gold trim and surrounded by serene gardens.
The gardens include a small prayer building given to the monks by Taylor and her family on the occasion of her mother’s funeral service in January 2020.
The temple offers a variety of programs for children and adults interested in the Buddhist religion and rituals. To learn more, visit: wattampainenglish.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.