ENGLEWOOD — The 1950s, that era of innocence, was made for ice cream parlors.
It was the heyday of perilous childhood adventures, too — cycling helmetless, climbing trees, drag racing, eating cookie dough.
Somehow, eating fistfuls of raw cookie dough, like breaking the 5-second rule, never killed us.
Englewood’s newest ice cream shop — Made in the Shade — lets kids revel once more in not just the long-forbidden dough, but also a fifties’ Candyland bopping with tunes that their elders haven’t heard in years — “Runaround Sue,” “Angel Baby,” “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Mr. Sandman.”
There’s a rack of squeaky rubber chickens, Hostess Ding Dongs, conversation hearts, penny candies that inflation has, alas, bumped up to 20 cents and candy bars galore.
There are 40 Blue Bell and Hershey’s ice creams, 19 snow cone flavors and 25 kinds of fresh-made cotton candy, from traditional blue raspberry to orange creamsicle. You can even order a bowl of ice cream with cotton candy nestled in the middle.
They’re always inventing things like that, including bacon sundae, the ultimate blend of sweet, salt and fat, topped with bacon, chocolate drizzle and chopped peanuts.
“It’s fun to make things up for kids who come in,” said co-owner Mike Devroy.
And if it’s edible cookie dough you crave, this is the only shop between Fort Myers Beach and Sarasota where you can get it. In cake, M&M, chocolate chip and red velvet flavors, it’s completely safe because it uses heat-treated flour and contains no eggs.
You can eat mass quantities of the stuff, but Devroy advises and we can agree, the dough is so dense and rich that it’s better to eat only half a scoop at a time, paired with a scoop of ice cream. Or maybe hoard some at home in the fridge and sneak a spoonful at a time.
Owners Becky Taubel and Devroy have the sort of daffy enthusiasm that’s expected of all the best soda jerks.
“My very first job was at an ice cream parlor on Fort Myers Beach,” said Taubel. “It’s how I put myself through school.”
Added Devroy, “Who doesn’t like ice cream?”
“We fell in love with how small business oriented Englewood was,” said Taubel. “We figured there was plenty of ice cream to the north and south of us, but not right here in the middle.”
With Swirls-N-Curls to the east and A Better Scoop, Irving’s and a future Baskin-Robbins to the north of them, they staked their scoop in the former Serenity Café, across SR 776 from The End Zone.
It took them two months to rebuild the interior in soda-shop tile, chrome and red vinyl, outfitting it with vintage 1950s memorabilia.
Their 1949 AMI jukebox still lights up in neon blue and red, and was converted from 78s to play golden-oldie 45 rpms like “Tutti-Frutti,” “Peggy Sue” and “Great Balls of Fire.” The 1940s Coke machine standing next to it would work, too … if they dared plug it in.
More than 30 Google reviews and two months in, Made in the Shade is making it in the shade with a 4.8-star rating.
Appropriately, the place’s name is postwar slang for “set for life.”
Made in the Shade ($), 941-681-2204, 2411 S. McCall Road, is open Monday to Thursday 2 to 9 p.m., Friday to Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
