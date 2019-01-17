Drivers utilize caution while approaching a wild pig foraging for food in a ditch along North River Road just before the entrance to West Villages Parkway January 10. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the non-native, invasive species occurs in all 67 counties in the state. Although this wild pig is somewhat smaller in size, they can reach a weight of more than 150 lbs and measure up to 5-6 feet in length.