Drivers utilize caution while approaching a wild pig foraging for food in a ditch along North River Road just before the entrance to West Villages Parkway January 10. According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the non-native, invasive species occurs in all 67 counties in the state. Although this wild pig is somewhat smaller in size, they can reach a weight of more than 150 lbs and measure up to 5-6 feet in length.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.