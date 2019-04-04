Musician Danny Roberts stood on stage and looked out across a crowd of hundreds of people listening this past Saturday to his band, The Grascals, at the 10th Annual Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash at the festival grounds at Venice Municipal Airport.
“Get ready to smile,” Roberts said, as he pulled a smart phone from his pocket and scanned the crowd to make a video he said he would post on Facebook.
“This is amazing,” Roberts said.
After the band left the stage, Roberts said, “We love coming here. We have come here to Venice every year for about five years, and when we first came here their weren’t half this many people in the crowd.
“This is a great place to play. Don and all the volunteers do a great job. The Grascals will be coming here every year as long as we are invited.”
Roberts was referring to Don Fisher, who organizes the annual Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash to raise funds for the Suncoast Foundation for Handicapped Children and other charities that serve children with special needs.
Hundreds of volunteers from organizations throughout the community help put on the annual event.
Fisher, an organizer who is well known in both the worlds of bluegrass music and competitive barbecue cooking, brings top bands and BBQ cooking teams to the festival. Flatt Lonesome returned this year, as did the Lonesome River Band.
Banjo player and vocalist Sammy Shelor, who heads the Lonesome River Band, said prior to going on stage, “We will be here 10 years hence — if they keep inviting us we’ll be back every year. We love playing here. There is great food. There are great people.”
Swinging Bridge, a Venice-based bluegrass band, also plays every year to big crowds.
Forty BBQ cooking teams competed in a Florida BBQ Association state championship event.
The Pig-Chicka-Cow-Cow team from Apopka, was named grand champions by judges who tasted the entries.
Reserve champion was the Hot Wachulas team.
Other award winners were: Ribs On The Ridge; Triple Cross BBQ & Steak; Smoke N’ Ash; and Grills Gone Wild.
Fisher said, “It was an unbelievable event with record attendance and top-tier barbecue teams and an outstanding barbecue cookoff (on Friday night).
No attendance figure was available Sunday.
Some people stood in line for an hour or more to eat ribs and other barbecued beef, chicken and pork prepared by people who competed for cash prizes, trophies and bragging rights on a circuit on which some of the teams become celebrities on television.
Saturday’s temperature was around 80 degrees, with bright sunshine and a cooling breeze.
