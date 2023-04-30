Three minutes.
According to the FBI, that’s the national average amount of time between the start of an active attack event and the arrival of the first law enforcement officer.
And it’s the amount of time the people being attacked are responsible for their own safety, Venice Police Lt. Jason Adams told the audience of Venetian Golf & River Club residents at a program Monday on active attack response.
“Active attack event” means “attempted mass murder,” he said.
He noting the term “active shooter” is no longer favored because knives, explosives and vehicles have all been used to perpetrate attacks, though guns remain the favored weapon.
It can take place anywhere, anytime.
“Can it happen in Venice? Yes,” he said. “Will it happen in Venice? I hope not.”
If it does, Adams said, the local response time will be much less than 3 minutes because an alert would go to the Sheriff’s Office, Florida Highway Patrol and Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers as well as to the VPD.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office gave a similar presentation last September, in the wake of the Uvalde shooting in Texas.
When asked for comment, representatives from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said that they did currently have plans for presentations or drills on active shooter situations. However, such presentations have been done by CCSO in the past.
Active shooter drills are often covered at the agency’s Citizens’ Police Academies, which the public can sign up for.
Law enforcement is no longer trained to wait for backup or the arrival of a SWAT team because lives will be lost in the interim, Adams said. Instead, whoever arrives first will go looking for the attacker as soon as possible.
But that still leaves the people under attack on their own until the attacker is neutralized. What they need to do in order to maximize their chances of survival is to “go from ‘lizard brain’ to human brain as fast as possible,” he said.
The “lizard brain” is what triggers the “flight or fight” response, which “kickstarts” your reaction, he said, but the higher functioning “human brain” needs to take over to direct it.
Safety actually begins before an attack, though. Adams said everyone should be practicing “situational awareness” everywhere they go, especially if it’s somewhere new: Spot the exits and take note of anyone behaving in a suspicious manner.
“If something doesn’t seem right to you, get out of there,” he said.
People who choose to carry a concealed weapon for self-defense should be proficient not just with using it but also in concealing and retaining it, he said.
A person known to have a gun is likely to be an attacker’s first target as well as where someone who’s unarmed will go to get one to respond.
But getting out of a bad situation is the best advice if an attack commences. The FBI recommends people run if possible, hide if they can’t run — and fight if there’s no other option, Adams said, while a better approach is to avoid, deny and defend.
“Avoid” still means to run, leaving behind any possessions and not stopping to call 911 until safety is reached.
But “hide” suggests merely getting out of sight, or perhaps pretending to have been shot already. It’s risky, he said, because attackers have been known to double back to look for more victims, even to shoot people again to make sure they’re dead.
“Deny” includes getting to a space that can be locked or barricaded, impeding the attacker’s actions.
“Defend” means doing whatever it takes to save your life, he said.
“If your last chance is to fight,” Adams said. “You give it all you’ve got.”
