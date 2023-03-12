featured To women: 'Never be afraid to ask for help' Chamber hosts International Women"s Day in Venice By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Mar 12, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Julie Kleffel, CEO of Seacoast Bank, shares her story at the Women Empowering Women event. SUN PHOTOS BY SUE ERWIN Kathy Lehner, president/CEO of the Venice Are Chamber of Commerce, welcomes guests at the Women Empowering Women event at the Venice Yacht Club on Wednesday. SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VENICE — Be willing to share your story, because you never know how it will affect someone's life.That's how Julie Kleffel, chief banking officer at Seacoast Bank, began her discussion at the "Women Empowering Women" event held at the Venice Yacht Club on March 8.In celebration of International Women's Day 2023, the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the sold-out luncheon attended by more than 100 people. The theme was "Triumph Over Tragedy: Redefining What Success Looks Like."Kleffel, the featured speaker, shared both personal and professional stories about persevering through tragedies and using resources to help get through tough times."Life is fragile and full of challenges ... never be afraid to ask for help," Kleffel said.With 26 years in the banking business, she started out as a part-time teller when she was in college.She married her fist husband when she was 18. That marriage lasted eight years.She met her second husband — Eric, the love of her life — at her sister's wedding.Eric had a 10-year-old adopted son, and soon they had a baby girl, Faith, together.Faith was born with a heart defect. At ten weeks old, they learned she had Down syndrome. Eric quit his job to do contract work so the baby could attend necessary therapy and medical appointments."We knew that early intervention with a special needs child was important, and Eric said her health was our priority and we could learn to function as a one-income family." A few months later, Eric passed away at work unexpectedly from a heart condition."Within one year, I was a new mom of a baby with Down syndrome and a widow," Kleffel said.With help from her parents, friends and co-workers, Kleffel pursued her purpose."In moments of tragedy, there can be many triumphs."She introduced herself to the president of the bank, who promoted her to his assistant."I learned everything I could about the business from him," she said. "He's still my colleague and mentor today."Years of therapy became the most useful resource in her life, she said."I learned how to define myself ... I learned how to walk this walk."Faith is now 16-years-old, and Kleffel is an advocate for special needs children. Kathy Lehner, president/CEO of the Venice Are Chamber of Commerce, said success is defined at home, at your work and in the community."If you want changes in your life, do something, because if nothing's changing ... nothing's changing."International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women all around the world.As a continued part of the celebration, there will be a full-day of presentations by women at the Venice Golf and Country Club Friday, Sept. 22. See the chamber website for details.Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Downtown Wellen opens for business 'A rush of memories' - One-time bat boy watches Yankees at CoolToday Park School Board approves charter school for Wellen Park Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Newsletter Sign Up Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Public Notices Local public notices delivered daily to your email account. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Manage Lists Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.