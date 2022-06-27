VENICE — When he turns 91 on Sept. 18, Allen R. Brush will celebrate on the flying trapeze at Tito Gaona’s Flying Trapeze Academy.
“I have been with Tito 24 years,” Brush said of Gaona.
And then Brush climbed up the ladder and onto the board from which he would begin that morning’s aerial performance.
Aerial stunts may be a thing Brush began after most people retire, but he has never been one to avoid risk-taking.
“Before high school, I practiced with weights,” he said. “We didn’t know any better.”
Then he discovered the parallel bars, where, once again, he did it his way.
“I did handstands on the bars,” he said. “And I did a flyaway dismount in layout position.”
That’s not easy, even for some gymnasts. But that sort of thing seems to never have stopped Brush — not when he was younger, and not Friday as he pushed off from the platform high above the ground at the Venice trapeze school where he comes each week.
He said he met Gaona, the longtime circus star from a family of acrobats who “threw a triple” in virtually every performance for more than 12 years with The Greatest Show on Earth, by accident.
“I had never met him before and I had never been to a circus,” Brush said. “My home is 5 minutes from his. … When I walked by one day, he happened to be up on the board on the trapeze in his yard.”
Nearing 70 at the time, Brush was hooked and soon taking lessons from Gaona. Next came performances and even traveling with the Gaonas to a camp in Massachusetts they went to with their trapeze equipment every summer.
Brush did shows there and continued to do so back in Florida, including at the Manatee Civic Center for 4,000 Girl Scouts. That was on a weekend with shows both Saturday and Sunday.
In those early days, there were no safety lines like they use today, he said.
Working in a tent for the first time — and without those lines — he was advised by Gaona to “go up high.”
He did as he was told.
“I hit the top of the inside of the tent,” he said. “A forward somersault in layout position is ‘suicide.’
“I was too early with my turning and it bounced me up, but no one knew it but me.”
Until very recently, Larry Ryan was his catcher. Ryan has worked with the Sailor Circus school and with Gaona for many years.
Ryan, now nearing the age that Brush was when he first took to the air on the trapeze, said the pandemic-caused layoff from the trapeze took its toll and he needs to get back into shape.
Given his years of experience as a catcher, he likely will be back in the air sooner rather than later.
Meanwhile, nothing seems to have ever stopped Brush.
Rather than being drafted in 1952 when things were heating up in Korea, he enlisted in the Army. Instead of being sent into combat, he was offered his selection of some 20 schools. He chose the Guided Missile School in Huntsville, Alabama.
“Wernher von Braun was there,” Brush said.
Von Braun, a rocket scientist in Germany during World War II, was part of a team of German and American scientists who developed the Redstone Missile at Huntsville. Their work had military applications, but was also the beginning of the U.S. space program.
Brush was sent to the White Sands Proving Grounds in New Mexico. There, daily runs were part of the drill and he kept outpacing the lieutenant who was the leader of his squadron. The lieutenant was not amused.
When someone bet Brush that he could not walk on his hands for about 50 yards, Brush responded: “I can do that both ways.”
“I walked all the way down on my hands, turned around and walked all the way back,” he recalled. “I had a sore back for two weeks.”
After his service, he went back to college, where he participated in track and field, running the 220-yard sprint.
In high school, he had run the low hurdles. Sometimes he would knock one over, which was no bar to winning, he said, adding that low hurdles were about 3 feet tall. He is about 5-foot-7.
“I still have evidence of those years,” he said. “I still have track cinder in my knees from falling into them in high school.”
Brush said he also did a bit of horseback riding, including a short attempt at polo.
After graduating college as an industrial engineer, he worked for Republic Aviation in Farmingdale, New York. Living up north, he began carving shore birds, something he has continued to do.
Flight of one kind or another seems to have always been part of his life: missile flights, shore bird flights, aerial landings from parallel bars and, eventually, as he neared the age of 70, “flying through the air with the greatest of ease — the daring older man on the flying trapeze.”
With Ryan as his catcher for most of the ensuing 20 years, he soon learned to “keep the arms stiff and pretend that the catcher is the trapeze.”
“He turns me and throws me up and meantime, the bar is coming down. It has to be dropped at the perfect time,” Brush said.
This kind of flying can be hard on the hands, so Brush and his fellow flyers wear hand pads to protect their palms.
“I’ve had these for 22 years,” he said. “The sweat bands are really for the catcher.”
His aging hand pads had been altered. Brush said he replaced that with seam binding from his wife’s sewing basket.
Between the engineering background and all his daredevil antics while growing up, it seems as though he was always destined for more high-flying adventures in his later years.
As his wife has some health problems, he takes care of the house and her, yet still manages to find time for flying at the trapeze school, which is on Venice Municipal Airport property.
The school is on the former site of The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus winter headquarters from 1960 to about 1992, and its Clown College until about 1996.
Brush is not the only retiree to take up flying in his later years, but at 90, he may qualify as the oldest one to do so on a trapeze instead of in a plane.
