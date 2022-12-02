WELLEN PARK — As Hurricane Ian flooded North Port homes and ripped roofs from Englewood houses, children lost toys and personal belongings.
WELLEN PARK — As Hurricane Ian flooded North Port homes and ripped roofs from Englewood houses, children lost toys and personal belongings.
This year, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots in North Port and Englewood noticed an increase in needs.
“We have about 2,000 requests so far and have packed 1,500 bags, we are still going strong,” said Ann Jordan.
The deadline for parents and caregivers to seek toys for their children is Dec. 7.
Jordan is toy manager and volunteer coordinator. She helps gather toys in North Port and Englewood for students who live in Sarasota County.
Jordan said 100 families signed up in one day. Volunteers are now filling those orders.
She said there’s a “huge need” for 75 bicycle helmets (ages 4 to 12), fishing poles, personal hygiene gift sets for teen boys and girls up to age 17, Legos, wireless headsets, squish marshmallow toys, anything Pokemon or Mindcraft, skateboards and anything fitness-related.
“As usual, we ran very low on gifts for teenagers,” she said. “Not all groups collect toys or gifts for teenagers. We do and we find people like to buy the cute stuff for the little kids, but the teens get lost in the shuffle.”
She said teenagers have had a “couple of tough years” between COVID-19 and Hurricane Ian.
“We just want to make sure they have a good Christmas, too,” Jordan said.
Toys for Tots is also helping refugee families from Ukraine in the area. Some lost valuables after rental homes flooded.
The local Toys for Tots program is the recipient of toys collected at Jingle Jam. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, those who donate gifts will receive a horse and carriage ride at the CoolToday Park event, at 18800 South West Villages Parkway, in Wellen Park.
Gifts can also be donated 8-11 a.m. Sunday at the Cars and Coffee car show, 7739 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Anyone who brings a gift gets in free.
“We’ve had great support from the Buffalo Bills Backers who are giving us 60 bikes,” Jordan said. “They gave us 45 last year.”
Jordan said despite LaCasa residents suffering great hurricane losses, they are donating to Toys for Tots — even more than last year.
The drive was kicked off with a donation from The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. Jordan said there’s a strong team of volunteers made up of Marines veterans and their wives.
Ken Miller of the Marine Corps League is the area coordinator. He stepped up after longtime coordinator Walter Alexander, 87, died May 24.
“We have Walter’s picture on the wall, this year’s drive is dedicated to him,” Jordan said. “He loved Toys for Tots. Someone donated a bike in his memory. It was so touching.”
Toys for Tots now requires parents to show an identification of each child they register for toy requests. Parents can show a birth certificate, school ID, SNAP card or passport.
To sign up for toys, visit www.toysfortots.org. For more information, call 941-287-8456.
Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com
