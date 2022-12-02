Toys for Tots volunteers

From left, Toys for Tots volunteers Ann Jordan, Sally Centner, Linda Gomes and Margery Sandness work for hours filling toy orders for children in North Port and Englewood.

WELLEN PARK — As Hurricane Ian flooded North Port homes and ripped roofs from Englewood houses, children lost toys and personal belongings.

This year, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots in North Port and Englewood noticed an increase in needs.


Ken Miller

Ken Miller, Michelle Monacelli and Allen Monacelli gather toy donations at the unit along on Toledo Blade Boulevard.

