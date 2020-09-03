University of Florida researchers are asking fishing guides and other marine-based businesses to tell them about the catastrophic red tide blooms of 2018.
Scientists with the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences are studying the red tide bloom that strangled Southwest Florida from October 2017 to January 2019. They want to talk to people in the marine industry who were impacted.
“We will run the surveys statewide with an initial focus of our analyses in Southwest Florida, and then a longer, more detailed look at statewide results,” said Christa Court, a UF/IFAS assistant professor of food and resource economics and Florida Sea Grant affiliate faculty member
Court is conducting the survey with Andrew Ropicki, another UF/IFAS assistant professor of food and resource economics and Florida Sea Grant marine economics specialist.
Specifically, the researchers want to hear from fishing charters, sightseeing cruises, and eco-tourism guides, various marine recreational businesses, such as marinas, boat sales and rentals, marine recreation equipment sales and rental, and fishing supplies.
“Harmful algal blooms won’t stop just because there is a pandemic, and this information will be really helpful to decision-makers as they consider options for prevention and mitigation of these events,” Court stated in a press release.
Participants will receive no compensation for taking the survey nor do they face any risks or other benefits from the University of Florida. The survey is anonymous and participation is voluntary. Participants have the right to withdraw from the study at any time by exiting the survey.
There is a minimal risk that information could be accessed by others. The survey’s computer host, Qualtrics, uses encryption and other methods to protect data.
Those interested in participating the survey can contact Christa Court at ccourt@ufl.edu or 352-294-7675. Andrew Ropicki can be reached at aropicki@ufl.edu or 352-294-7667.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.