VENICE — Venice High School students from leadership class and the individualized disability program enjoyed outside activities on Friday."It's just an honor and a privilege to work with these students," said Tarin Foster, the leadership class teacher.Foster's leadership class hosted a carnival for students in the individualized disability program as part of the two group's weekly Friday gatherings.The leadership class started last year and helps build positive connections between students. Venice High students play cornhole during a carnival hosted by a leadership class for students in the individualized disability program. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON From meeting and doing activities together, the students have formed friendships that have gone outside the classroom walls."It's probably one of the best programs I've been a part of," said senior Jackson Beatty, who has been in the leadership class for two years.Jackson Dye commented on how he liked the Friday gathering because he got to hang out with Beatty."I could not have a better Friday," Dye said about the carnival, which featured a water slide and many outside games like cornhole. Lauren Roberts, one of the InD teachers, said it was a great program to help her students connect with other high school students."Every kid in high school just wants to have friends," Roberts said.She commented on how the leadership class students learn to communicate with students that might have trouble communicating and "just accept our kids." The Venice High leadership class students and students in the individualized disability program cheer each other on as students go down a water slide during a carnival Friday. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON VHS Assistant Principal Rosemary Schmidt said seeing the two student groups connecting "melts my heart.""Brings a tear to my eye to see the relationship they have on campus," Schmidt said about the InD students.She mentioned how when the InD students get off the bus, they will find their friends in the leadership class."Everyone just gets along," Dye said.While all of the students cheered for each other going down the water slide, Friday's carnival showed the strong connections the two student groups have made."We are all just trying to make a better impact on the school," Beatty said.
