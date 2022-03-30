VENICE — Between dance competitions, pageants, community service and spending free time at Disney, a local teen will be competing in the Miss Teen Universe international pageant in May.
Morgan Claycomb, 17, of Venice, won the title of Miss Teen Universe USA while representing Florida in November.
“It still doesn’t really feel real,” Claycomb said.
At the end of April and early May, she will be traveling to Nicaragua to compete for the title of Miss Teen Universe, which her mother Krystle Gaulter said she was favored to be in the Top 5.
“I never would’ve imagined that I would be representing the U.S.A. in an international pageant,” Claycomb said.
But like most pageant women, Claycomb has been preparing for this moment.
Her pageant life all started when she got involved with Sunburst pageants when she was younger.
“My pageant career just really took off from there,” she said.
After doing many different kinds of pageants, she was approached about doing Miss Teen Universe, which would be international if she made it that far.
Since she had done many national pageants, Claycomb decided to participate and competed for the Florida title first — and won.
Now with the big title under her belt, she’s looking to dominate internationally.
“I know it’s going to be like nothing I’ve ever experienced,” she said.
For Miss Teen Universe in Nicaragua, Claycomb mentioned it would be hosted in Spanish, and she has been studying Spanish for the past few months. It helped that her entire team for Teen Universe are from Latin countries.
With the opportunities pageantry has brought, Claycomb said she loves being in that world.
“It’s really powerful how much women can accomplish when they put their minds to it,” she said.
When people ask Claycomb why she does it, she said the crown attracts people to the women in pageantry, and then they are able to share the issues they are passionate about.
For Claycomb, she likes to be involved with the community through Boys and Girls Club of Venice and The Salvation Army.
When ringing bells for The Salvation Army bucket in December, she mentioned the crown and banner attracted people to donate.
“We are talking about real young ladies trying to make a real difference in their communities,” Gaulter said while mentioning the negativity that is associated with pageantry.
While jetting off for different pageants, Claycomb was thankful to be home-schooled because it allowed her to have the time for everything she is involved in.
“It has really helped me keep everything in order,” she said.
Apart from pageants and working with the community, Claycomb is a competition dancer at Universal Performing Arts Center in Port Charlotte and dances around five days a week.
She is also a coach at her mother’s pageant studio and spends a lot of her free time with her students. As part of the pageant studio, Claycomb and her mother travel throughout the country to do makeup and photography.
“I’ve had to become good at managing my time,” Claycomb said.
With many things going on in her life, Claycomb said, no matter the outcome, the Miss Teen Universe pageant will be a great experience for her.
“It really doesn’t get any cooler than that,” she said.
