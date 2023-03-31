VENICE — The renewal by referendum last year of Sarasota County’s 1 cent sales surtax was expected to remove the major obstacle in the way of a new parks agreement between the county and its cities.
The biggest piece of a proposed new deal worked out by the staffs is the city of Venice’s willingness to deed its Wellfield Park to the county for conversion into a regional sports complex. The idea is to use surtax revue for much of the estimated $10 million cost.
But, Venice City Manager Ed Lavallee told the City Council on Tuesday that two new issues have arisen.
One, he said, is the rapid growth of Wellen Park in North Port. That community is now a competitor for funding for a regional complex, because the county plans to build only one.
The second is that the county is looking for a contribution from Venice beyond deeding the land, and that contribution likely needs to be in the range of $1 million to $2 million, he said — “more than a handshake.”
“So we are under some pressure to be the first in with the best proposal,” Lavallee said.
He asked for the City Council’s direction to modify the current draft of a new agreement to include a contribution and bring it back for approval.
Then, he said, it should be transmitted by Mayor Nick Pachota to the Ron Cutsinger, chair of the County Commission, to show the importance being placed on the proposal.
That might occur at the next meeting, he said, but first he would need input from the city engineer and finance director regarding the source of funds to be offered.
The regional park would be larger than the current park because it would include facilities beyond the sports fields, so it would qualify for the use of park impact fees, Lavallee said.
The city could also tap its reserves, or its share of 1-cent surtax revenue.
The other negotiated terms would remain the same, he said, with the county continuing to maintain the city’s beaches and the city taking back local parks and the Venice Community Center.
