Letson Stadium

Letson Stadium at Wellfield Park is the home of the Venice Vikings youth football program and what could be part of a larger regional park complex in South County.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CITY OF VENICE

VENICE — The renewal by referendum last year of Sarasota County’s 1 cent sales surtax was expected to remove the major obstacle in the way of a new parks agreement between the county and its cities.

The biggest piece of a proposed new deal worked out by the staffs is the city of Venice’s willingness to deed its Wellfield Park to the county for conversion into a regional sports complex. The idea is to use surtax revue for much of the estimated $10 million cost.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments